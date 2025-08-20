Why Ozempic users 'can barely finish a third' of their restaurant orders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ozempic is reshaping not just waistlines but dining habits too, medical experts and surveys have found.

Americans who are taking GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are spending less on takeout and on dining out at restaurants, according to a recent report released by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Fifty-four percent of the 1,000 GLP-1 users surveyed said they've dined out "significantly less" or "less" frequently since starting the medication – while nearly the same share reported cutting back on takeout.

CUTTING OUT ONE FOOD TYPE COULD NEARLY DOUBLE WEIGHT LOSS, NEW STUDY SUGGESTS

Seventy percent of the respondents said they've resorted to cooking at home more often since starting GLP-1 drugs, Fortune magazine reported.

Also known as GLP-1 agonists, GLP-1s help regulate blood sugar levels and were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes.

The drugs also slow digestion and suppress appetite, leading many users to eat smaller portions or stick to nutrient-packed meals — a shift that makes restaurant dining tricky.

About 4% of Americans – one in 25 adults – are currently taking a GLP-1 drug for weight loss or type 2 diabetes, according to the New York-based nonprofit FAIR Health. Prescriptions for the drug for weight loss and obesity in particular have climbed by nearly 600%.

"Restaurant portions … now seem overwhelming."

"Patients consistently report that restaurant portions, which they once found normal-sized, now seem overwhelming," said Dr. Fernando Ovalle Jr., a Florida-based obesity medicine specialist.

"Many tell me they can barely finish a third of their usual order, which can make dining out feel wasteful and expensive," Ovalle told Fox News Digital.

YOU CAN EAT BREAD AND STAY FIT: HERE ARE 9 HIGH-FIBER OPTIONS FROM A HEALTH COACH

Beyond eating less overall, he said, GLP-1 users also find calorie-dense meals such as fried foods, rich sauces and desserts less appealing.

Instead, they're more likely to split entrées, skip appetizers and pass on sugary drinks, including cocktails.

While anecdotal reports suggest GLP-1 drugs may reduce alcohol consumption, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson said a phase 2 trial will be studying semaglutide – the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic – and related compounds for their effects on alcohol-related liver disease, with drinking habits monitored as a secondary outcome.

Meanwhile, a Morgan Stanley report this spring also found that 63% of GLP-1 patients order less when they go out.

NEUROLOGISTS REVEAL THE TOP 3 FOODS TO AVOID TO PROTECT YOUR BRAIN AND NERVOUS SYSTEM

Ovalle noted that many patients are simply ordering differently.

They're leaning toward protein, vegetables and whole foods instead of high-sugar or high-fat dishes.

"Smaller appetites don't have to mean lost business."

"Smaller appetites don't have to mean lost business," he added. "Restaurants that win with GLP-1 users are modifying their menus, offering half-portions, protein-forward options, veggie sides and transparent nutrition info."

Some restaurants are now catering to dieters by offering smaller portion sizes and deals.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Tucci, a restaurant in New York City, is serving smaller sizes of its Italian favorites like meatballs and arancini, owner Max Tucci told "Fox & Friends Weekend" this month.

"[Customers] are not ashamed to say, 'I'm on Ozempic. Do you have a smaller portion?'" Tucci said.

Industry experts said several other forces are at play in reshaping Americans' restaurant habits.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Members of Gen Z, for example, are increasingly splitting apps and skipping alcohol to save money, according to reports.

Nearly half of adults said they've ordered from the kids' menu for themselves, according to new data from the e-commerce platform Lightspeed. Respondents pointed to smaller portions, simpler options and more budget-friendly prices as reasons.

The pullback in dining out, said Bloomberg Intelligence, is being felt across income levels and could be compounded by concerns such as labor shortages and uncertainty over tariffs.

Novo Nordisk did not answer questions about how its drugs may be influencing dining habits, but a spokesperson said in a statement that the effectiveness of the GLP-1 medication semaglutide in people who are overweight or obese is well-established, with "strong evidence" of improved health outcomes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are proud of the work our scientists have done to advance innovation and improve the lives of people with chronic diseases, including diabetes and obesity," the spokesperson added.

"It is humbling to see how Ozempic and Wegovy have already helped so many Americans."