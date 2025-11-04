'BeanTok' trend goes viral with wild gut health promises — here's what experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new TikTok trend promising better gut health is gaining steam — but experts caution this viral movement may come with some unpleasant side effects.

In an online community known as "BeanTok," users are hyping two cups of beans a day as the next big wellness trend.

From black beans to lentils and chickpeas, videos under the hashtag — which have garnered millions of views — show people cooking, blending and even eating beans straight from the can in the hopes of better digestion, clearer skin and an improved mood. Many of them, especially Gen Zers, say beans have made them "hotter," feel fuller and helped them snack less after eating about a can-and-a-half of beans a day as part of a 30-day challenge.

"I'm on day 5 … have had zero cravings for sugar," one TikToker said in a comment.

Koya Simpson, a Georgia mother of three known as the "Beans Addict" on TikTok, said she started eating beans daily after hearing they might ease anxiety.

"I'm sleeping better. My mood is calm. I'm satiated like I've had a steak dinner," she told Fox News Digital.

Simpson is crediting beans with easing her menopause symptoms and helping her feel stronger and less inflamed. She's built a community of "Beanie Babies" — people who share recipes and celebrate the "bean buzz" online.

While experts agree that beans provide fiber, protein and other nutrients that genuinely support heart and gut health, they warn it isn't a cure-all.

The trend is backed by science but should be practiced in moderation, said one doctor.

Eating double portions daily could lead to digestive distress — and too much sodium, especially if they're the canned varieties, experts say.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, a South Carolina-based medical director at ZOE, a personalized nutrition company, agreed that the trend is backed by science but should be practiced in moderation.

"Two cups isn't overkill by any means," he told Fox News Digital. "In fact, America would be much more healthy if we all did this. Beans don't get much hype, but they should. They're nutritional powerhouses packed with benefits for your gut, metabolism and longevity — not to mention they're inexpensive."

Beans also contain fiber and resistant starch, which help with blood sugar regulation, the production of GLP-1 to make you feel full, and weight management, Bulsiewicz added.

He suggested sneaking them into soups, sauces, chili, smoothies, even black bean brownies.

Nichole Dandrea-Russert, an Atlanta-based dietitian and author at Purely Planted, agreed that eating beans regularly is a healthy habit that can help reduce inflammation and support heart, brain and digestive health — but said moderation and variety are key.

"While it's certainly nice to see beans getting the spotlight they deserve, two cups of beans a day may be more than necessary," she told Fox News Digital.

U.S. dietary guidelines recommend up to three cups of legumes per week — about half a cup a day, she said.

Beans may even mimic some of the appetite-regulating effects of Ozempic, Dandrea-Russert added, but "in a natural, food-based way" — which may explain why "bean-lievers" like Simpson have dubbed them "beanzempic."

The beans' combination of protein, fiber and resistant starch stimulates the body's own release of GLP-1, Dandrea-Russert said, helping regulate appetite and blood sugar while feeding the gut's good bacteria.

Bulsiewicz said beans are rich in prebiotic fiber that's good for the gut and produce anti-inflammatory short-chain fatty acids, while amino acids such as tryptophan provide building blocks for neurotransmitters like serotonin, the "happy hormone," which may also help explain the mood claims spreading online.

While some TikTokers suggest beans reduce anxiety, Vandana Sheth, a Los Angeles–based registered dietitian nutritionist, said research doesn't yet show a direct link.

"There's no strong evidence that beans directly help with anxiety or mood regulation," Sheth told Fox News Digital. "But their fiber and prebiotics can promote a healthy gut microbiome, which may then indirectly have a positive impact on mood."

"The two cups of beans a day challenge can be a healthy goal if done gradually," Sheth added. Diving right into two cups a day could cause some discomfort, she warned, because of the high fiber content.

Sheth also advised cooking beans thoroughly and, if using canned beans, rinsing them well and drinking plenty of water to help minimize bloating.

People with digestive issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or those on low-fiber or low-potassium diets should talk to their doctors before following the trend, experts advise.