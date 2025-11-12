Olive oil shot craze explodes online, but doctor warns it's 'more hype than medicine'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It may make some people shudder, but a growing number of social media users say that starting their day with a shot of olive oil is the secret to better health.

The shot, often mixed with lemon juice or water for easier sipping, has been gaining steam on Instagram and TikTok.

Users who promote the habit report such perceived benefits as improved digestion, reduced cravings, better immune health and glowing skin — though these claims are anecdotal.

'BEANTOK' TREND GOES VIRAL WITH WILD GUT HEALTH PROMISES — HERE'S WHAT EXPERTS SAY

One TikToker said she felt "less hungry than usual" after she started the trend.

"I was snacking far less late morning and early afternoon, and could only attribute this to the olive oil," the user said.

The TikToker added, "Despite the extra daily calories and fat … I didn't put on any weight."

Commenters on Reddit, however, were more skeptical of the trend.

SWEET DECEPTION? LOYAL CUSTOMERS ACCUSE ICONIC DESSERT CHAIN OF 'SHRINKFLATION'

"The trend is nonsense. There is 0 evidence it has any positive effects besides the obvious nutritional content of the ingredients," one user on r/HealthyFood wrote.

"In fact, I reckon plenty of people will upset their stomachs drinking something like this first thing in the morning."

Another Redditor wrote, "Just use the olive oil when you cook. Use it instead of butter or other oils. This is the recommendation I see. Not drinking it."

Kavita Channe, a television personality and social media influencer based in Florida, told Fox News Digital she believes olive oil shots can support digestion, bloating and inflammation, as well as energy levels and mental clarity. "And when you take a high-polyphenol oil, it's on another level," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She also shared anecdotally, "When I stopped avoiding fat and focused on clean sources, my digestion and energy completely changed."

But does the trend offer any science-backed benefits?

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Dr. Will Haas, a North Carolina-based family physician, said the trend was "more hype than medicine," though he did acknowledge the benefits of olive oil.

"Extra-virgin olive oil is rich in polyphenols and healthy fats that support inflammation balance, blood sugar stability and skin health, but you don't need to take it like a supplement to get those effects," he said.

"Most people get the same, or better, benefits by using it consistently in their diet rather than swallowing it straight."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

If you feel compelled to try the trend, Haas recommended starting with a tablespoon during a meal instead of a shot on an empty stomach.

"Pairing healthy fats with food slows digestion, improves nutrient absorption and is usually easier on the gut," he said. "And, of course, quality matters. Cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil makes a big difference."

Haas also cautioned that taking daily shots of olive oil "can unintentionally add several hundred extra calories a week."

He added, "Some people also experience nausea or loose stools when they take it straight, especially first thing in the morning."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bottom line: Olive oil is great for you, but it tends to work best as part of a balanced diet rather than the latest wellness challenge."