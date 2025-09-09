Keto diet has surprising impact on mental health, researchers discover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ketogenic diet, commonly known as "keto," has become a popular weight-loss option for some.

And now, researchers at Ohio State University (OSU) have found that the low-carb, high-fat eating plan may also reduce symptoms of depression.

A new study identified about a 70% decrease in depression symptoms in 16 OSU students who followed at least 10 weeks of a well-formulated keto diet, according to a press release.

Previous research has shown that medications and counseling can reduce depressive symptoms by about 50% over a similar period.

Although the severity of depression varied, none of the students' symptoms worsened, and scores fell 37% by the second week.

The study found that students' "global well-being" increased threefold, with improvements in memory, processing speed, executive function and attention.

All but one participant lost weight, averaging 11 pounds and a 2.4% decrease in body fat.

The group included 10 women and six men, with an average age of 24. All were already receiving medication, counseling or both for major depressive disorder before starting keto.

At the trial's start, participants received "extensive education" on the keto diet, which consisted of fewer than 50 grams of carbs per day, combined with higher fat and moderate protein.

They were told to eat when hungry and stop when full, without tracking calories.

The keto diet converts fat into "ketones," which are acids used by body and brain cells as a glucose alternative, OSU researchers noted. This state of nutritional ketosis provides greater access to ketones as both fuel and signaling molecules.

The researchers concluded that achieving nutritional ketosis may serve as an "adjunctive therapy for depression" and warrants a larger clinical trial.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Jeff Volek, Ph.D., lead author of the study and a professor of human sciences at OSU, commented that the "magnitude of improvements" was "definitely a surprise."

"There's a lot of evidence that ketones improve brain function and can change people's mood through a variety of different neurochemicals," he said. "The ketones could have a direct impact on certain neurotransmitters and so forth that are related to depression."

Volek added that ketones are also anti-inflammatory, which could help to improve mood.

Weight loss could also have a direct impact on mental health, he shared. "There is evidence that people who are overweight and obese are more likely to be depressed, and there's probably some connection there," he said.

For those with a mental health disorder, Volek recommended trying a "different eating pattern."

"If you are someone who is suffering from a mental health condition, this is another tool in the toolbox that might be worth trying," he said. "And if so, seek out help to find somebody who understands the principles of the ketogenic diet and can support you in that process."

Study co-author Ryan Patel, a psychiatrist at OSU's Office of Student Life Counseling and Consultation Service, noted in a news release that stress, anxiety and depression are the biggest "impediment to academic performance" for U.S. college students.

About 40% of students report depression symptoms, while about half are receiving treatment.

"We have a treatment gap in that we have more students suffering from mental health concerns than can feasibly receive professional treatment," he said. "There is a need for finding ways of helping students on a large scale, and nutrition is one way we can do that."

One limitation of the trial was that it didn't have a non-keto control group, which would ideally be included in a larger clinical trial, according to Volek.

This pilot trial was supported by a grant from the Baszucki Group Brain Research Fund.