©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stop the carb overload: Experts expose hidden reason big meals backfire, how protein flips the switch

Simple protein move can control hunger, stabilize energy and prevent overeating

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Thanksgiving is a time of indulgence — so if you're looking to feel fuller with less food, what are your options for packing your meal with protein?

Thanksgiving food doesn't need to throw off your weight-loss progress — or taste any less delicious — according to Stephen Campolo, a fitness trainer and weight-loss expert based in Naples, Florida. 

"The single best move you can make is simple: Start with protein and get full on turkey and ham first," Campolo told Fox News Digital. 

"Skip the bread basket and load your plate with at least 6 to 8 ounces of lean turkey, plus a solid portion of ham," he added. 

People should eat their protein "slowly and completely before even glancing at the sides," he also recommended. 

People handing over Thanksgiving turkey at table

A fitness and weight-loss expert recommends loading your Thanksgiving plate with turkey or ham first to help curb overeating. (iStock)

"High-quality protein triggers satiety faster than any carb on the table," Campolo said. 

"Once your stomach registers 'enough,' those mashed potatoes, stuffing and rolls lose their power. You'll naturally take smaller portions — or skip them altogether — and still feel completely satisfied."

Man loading Thanksgiving plate with greens, meat

A serving of lean turkey or ham may help reduce the urge to pile on heavy sides. (iStock)

But if you're abstaining from meat, a filling Thanksgiving meal doesn't need to be all ham and turkey.

Plant-based proteins, such as lentils, can also enhance Thanksgiving meals, said Becky Geisel, owner of Bex Kitchen & Catering in New Jersey. 

"At Bex, we love incorporating lentils into sides like our popular lentil and cauliflower salad or lentil and butternut squash salad," Geisel told Fox News Digital. 

"Chickpeas, quinoa and nuts such as almonds, pecans and peanuts also pack in protein and add satisfying texture. Seeds, especially pumpkin and chia, are easy to sprinkle into salads or roasted vegetable dishes for an extra boost of protein."

Family setting the table for Thanksgiving

"Another tasty and easy way to up your protein game is by using your turkey's bone broth as the base for your gravy," said one expert. (iStock)

The chef also emphasized greens such as broccoli, spinach and Brussels sprouts.

"As a chef who focuses on whole foods and nutrition, I always remind people that Thanksgiving can be both indulgent and balanced," Geisel said. 

"It's all about creating dishes that nourish your body while celebrating flavor and tradition."

Danielle Vauthy, a Washington-based professional chef at Hungryroot, also recommended combining protein with greens.

Pumpkin salad with seeds, greens

Lentils, chickpeas and nuts can make plant-based meals more filling, a chef told Fox News Digital. (iStock)

"I love adding more protein to Thanksgiving with a simple yet refreshing protein-packed salad," Vauthy said. 

"It's easily made using cooked or canned chickpeas, shaved Brussels sprouts and fennel tossed in a light vinaigrette," she told Fox News Digital. "It's crisp, colorful and a great balance to heavier dishes."

She also suggested starting the meal with protein.

People passing salad at Thanksgiving table

Nutrition-focused chefs encourage using wholesome plant proteins to make traditional Thanksgiving dishes more satisfying. (iStock)

"Serve hummus with fresh veggies, add a cheese plate to your spread, and top salads with toasted pepitas or slivered almonds for a quick crunch and a nice protein lift," Vauthy recommended. 

"Another tasty and easy way to up your protein game is by using your turkey's bone broth as the base for your gravy."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

