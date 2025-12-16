Protein-packed cheese trend has fitness fans ditching bars, but experts say it's best to go easy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new protein-packed contender is muscling its way into the health and fitness world — and it comes straight from the dairy aisle.

Parmesan cheese has gone viral among gym-goers and health influencers who are looking for a whole-food protein source, with some creators nibbling it straight from the block.

On TikTok and Instagram, videos of people biting into wedges like apples have racked up millions of views, with some users claiming they are "done with protein bars" because Parmesan delivers protein with no additives.

"Parmesan cheese is a surprisingly good protein source, providing about 10 grams of protein per ounce, along with essential amino acids," Denise Chakoian, a Rhode Island certified personal trainer, told Fox News Digital.

"It's especially useful in small portions because its strong flavor allows you to boost protein intake without adding much volume or calories," she added.

Parmesan delivers all nine essential amino acids the body can't produce on its own, making it a complete protein.

Its lengthy aging process — at least 12 months for true Parmigiano Reggiano — naturally breaks down most of the lactose, making it easier to digest, according to experts.

The cheese is a "sound nutritional bang for your buck."

While protein bars can deliver around 20 grams of protein and powders often start at 30 per serving, a palm-sized 80-gram chunk of Parmesan can also deliver 25 to 30 grams of protein.

The Italian cheese can be a smart, whole-food option when eaten in reasonable portions, agreed Tina Marinaccio, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian and owner of Health Dynamics LLC.

"Parmesan is a good alternative to ultra-processed protein bars, which are often stripped-down macronutrients smooshed into a bar with synthetic fibers and sweeteners," she told Fox News Digital — adding that the cheese is a "sound nutritional bang for your buck."

In an Instagram video from May, Marinaccio touted the cheesy trend, praising the "rich, salty, complex, nutty flavor" of Parmesan over any protein bar.

Off the block is best, she added, because many grated options contain cellulose, an anti-caking agent made from powdered wood pulp.

"I call it 'termite food,'" she said.

Marinaccio added that cheese supports muscle protein synthesis, "both at rest and during the post-exercise recovery phase," thanks to its slow-digesting casein protein.

She warned, though, that inflated protein messaging and influencer input sometimes push people toward unnecessary extremes. "We need the right amount of protein — not too much of a good thing," she said.

Experts agreed there are limits.

While Parmesan offers a more natural protein source than many powders, with significant calcium and no added sugars, sweeteners or emulsifiers, the "trade-off" is that it is also high in sodium and saturated fat, Rhian Stephenson, a London-based nutritionist, naturopath and founder of Artah, recently told Vogue.

A serving of Parmesan large enough to rival a protein bar can pack roughly 330 to 400 calories, 12 to 16 grams of saturated fat and 540 to 720 milligrams of sodium.

Health experts recommend keeping saturated fat to about 11 to 13 grams a day for heart health and limiting sodium to 1,500 to 2,300 milligrams, according to the American Heart Association and U.S. dietary guidelines.

People with high blood pressure, dairy allergies, kidney disease, hypertension and other health conditions in particular should limit Parmesan, experts suggest.

Marinaccio also recommended pairing the cheese with fruit.

"Think an apple, pear or a couple of Medjool dates to provide some healthy carbs and fiber," she said.

The added carbs help the body use the protein more effectively for muscle repair, while the fiber keeps blood sugar steady for longer-lasting energy.

In addition to Parmesan, other high-protein cheeses such as Romano, Gruyère and Swiss provide about 7 to 9 grams of protein per ounce — while provolone and part-skim mozzarella offer about 6 to 7 grams, experts note.

Other dairy options include cottage cheese, which contains 13 to 15 grams per half-cup serving, and skyr or extra-thick Greek yogurt, which provides 18 to 20 grams per 200-gram serving.