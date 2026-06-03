Martha Stewart's $97 baked potato is so good one diner at her restaurant ordered it twice

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A side dish at Martha Stewart's new restaurant costs $97, and one content creator said it was so good that he went back and ordered two.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart opened at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, in March. Among its most talked-about menu items: "Martha's Smashed Baked Potato, smashed tableside, crème fraiche, chives, bacon." The potato costs $17 on its own, but diners can add a one-ounce serving of caviar for an additional $80.

"When we looked at the menu and saw a $97 baked potato, I don't know where else you can get one of those," Wisconsin-based YouTube content creator Jason Boehlke told Fox News Digital. "We just had to give it a try."

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Boehlke said he was impressed by the potato's tableside presentation. The server brought it out on a cart before mixing in the standard toppings.

"And then they finish it off with an entire little jar of caviar," Boehlke said. "I would not usually be into something like that, but [the caviar] brought something different to that baked potato that I've never had before, and I loved it so much that I went back there again and got two."

Boehlke called it "phenomenal."

"And I ate every bit of it, skin and all," he said. "It was so good."

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Boehlke creates content for two YouTube channels. One is Mr. Hand Pay, a gambling-focused channel where, he said, "People watch me win and lose hundreds of thousands of dollars every day."

Through his work with casinos, he had learned that Stewart was opening the first Bedford by Martha Stewart restaurant outside Las Vegas.

"This is definitely a treat."

"We were all very excited," Boehlke said.

"I knew they would just blow this one out of the park, and they really did. It's absolutely beautiful in there."

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On her website, Martha Stewart announced in March that the Foxwoods location is a "10,000-square-foot, 204-seat dining destination thoughtfully decorated much like my Bedford, New York, farm."

Boehlke's other YouTube channel, JasonWasTHERE, focuses on foods that are "really expensive, a really good value, really large or highly rated."

Martha's Smashed Baked Potato checked several of those boxes, Boehlke said.

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"This is definitely a treat," he said. "It's an experience. It's very good. And I'm going to tell you — Martha does everything right. Everything Martha does is first class, and that's exactly what you're getting from those [potatoes]."

Boehlke recalled eating across the table from Stewart a couple of years ago while attending a culinary festival in Kohler, Wisconsin.

"They had the room set up like Bedford, like her house," he said. "And we had it all. We had the pumpkin soup inside of the pumpkin. But the coolest thing is when you get the basket of bread at the beginning — I was very excited for that, and it's so good."

The Foxwoods location also serves the oversized bread basket, Boehlke said.

"When I started eating the bread, I couldn't stop," he added.

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Another notable menu item is Big Martha's Pierogies, a $17 appetizer featuring potato filling and brown butter.

Diners can also add caviar, bringing the price of the five-piece dish to $102.

Boehlke and his fiancée, Kristy, ordered one of everything on the Bedford menu, including the upscale pierogies. It was "way too much food," he said.

Over the past several years, Boehlke has lost a significant amount of weight, dropping from about 400 pounds to 285.

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Even so, he said the smashed baked potato — loaded with toppings and caviar — is large enough to serve as a meal on its own for most diners.

Fox News Digital reached out to the restaurant for comment.