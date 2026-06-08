Americans still crave protein despite record beef prices as expert reveals the 'healthiest burger'

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Many Americans stocking up for summer cookouts are navigating three competing trends: a heightened demand for protein, an increased emphasis on health and historically high beef prices.

Seventy percent of Americans report protein as the nutrient they most want to consume, a 2025 International Food Information Council survey found. That helps explain why burgers remain a summer staple despite rising beef prices and certain health concerns.

Ground beef prices are up 14% from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ retail data. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows average fresh beef prices reached a record $9.64 per pound in April.

OWNER OF VIRAL $1.34 BURGER STAND SHARES SECRET TO KEEPING PRICES UNCHANGED SINCE 2006

Despite the high price of beef, the American Farm Bureau Federation reported in May that "demand for meat continues to grow."

More than half of Americans (52%) surveyed said "the healthiness of food is highly important when deciding what to eat," according to Pew Research from last year. The same Pew survey also found, however, that 69% of Americans said food price hikes make it more difficult for them to eat healthfully.

"The 'healthiest burger' isn't determined by a single ingredient. It will be relative to a person's health goals and nutrient needs," Caroline West Passerrello, Ed.D., RDN, LDN, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told Fox News Digital.

"Beef, poultry, seafood and even plant-based burgers can all have a place on the menu," she added. "Rather than looking for a perfect burger, consumers may benefit from considering protein quality, saturated fat, sodium, portion size and what they're pairing it with."

High-quality animal protein sources are rich in iron, zinc and vitamin B12.

Burgers shouldn't be labeled as inherently good or bad — and there are pros and cons of each type, Passerrello said.

Plant-based options aren't automatically healthier, Passerrello said. High-quality animal protein sources are rich in iron, zinc and vitamin B12, she noted.

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Many chefs recommend choosing ground beef with an 80/20 or 85/15 meat-to-fat ratio for the juiciest, most flavorful burger.

"Choosing 80% lean beef may improve flavor and satisfaction for some people, but that doesn't necessarily make it the healthiest option for everyone," Passerrello cautioned. "Individuals with elevated LDL cholesterol, cardiovascular disease or those working to reduce saturated fat intake may prefer leaner cuts."

The best choice of beef depends on personal health goals, taste preferences and overall dietary pattern, she said.

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While some consumers are experimenting with more decadent burger toppings such as truffle aioli, foie gras, goat cheese or caviar, the classics — cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and onion — are still the most popular, as of a 2021 YouGov survey.

These basic toppings also typically make the best burger, Wahlburgers executive chef Paul Wahlberg told Fox News Digital.

"Sometimes less is better," he said. "The simpler, the better is always good."

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Consumers should consider the overall meal when evaluating the healthfulness and cost of a backyard burger, Passerrello said.

"A burger doesn't exist in isolation," she said.

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"The bun, toppings, condiments, portion size, beverages and side dishes can have just as much influence on the nutritional quality of the meal as the patty itself. Adding vegetables, choosing whole grains when available and balancing the meal with fruits or vegetables can meaningfully improve overall nutrient intake."