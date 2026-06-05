America's most and least expensive places to order pizza revealed in new study

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If summer road trips have you craving pizza, a new report spotlights key places across the country to stop for the most affordable slice.

With Americans continuing to watch their spending on dining out, the survey highlights where travelers can stretch their food budgets the furthest while on the road this summer.

In its U.S. Pizza Index, online lending platform NetCredit revealed the cities and states where a medium-cheese pizza from one of the nation's 10 largest pizza chains is the most and least affordable.

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The platform analyzed prices from Grubhub and DoorDash for medium-cheese pizzas sold by the nation's 10 largest pizza chains in 180 cities nationwide — including the 100 most populous U.S. cities and the three largest cities in each state.

Indiana was named the most budget-friendly state for pizza, with a pie costing $13.96, on average.

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza, NetCredit found.

Customers will shell out an average of $19.70 for a medium cheese in the Aloha State. That's 41% more expensive than Indiana, partly because so many items must be imported, the report said.

California wasn't much more affordable at $18.85 for a pizza.

Behind Indiana, Alabama ($14.04), Michigan ($14.32), Kentucky ($14.64) and Kansas ($15.00) round out the top five most affordable states for a medium-cheese pizza.

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After Hawaii and California, Alaska ($18.60), Illinois and New York ($17.87) and Rhode Island ($17.76) are the states where ordering a medium-cheese pizza will cost you the most.

City spenders will get the most bang for their buck in Houston, Texas — which NetCredit named the most affordable large city for pizza, with an average price of $14.42.

"The three large cities with the most expensive average pizza are all in California: San Diego ($20.76), San Jose ($20.02) and Los Angeles ($19.84)," the survey stated.

California accounted for five of the top six most expensive cities for pizza.

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Honolulu, Hawaii, came in at No. 4 ($19.70).

Coming in behind Houston as the second most affordable city for pizza was Charlotte, North Carolina ($14.50), followed by Austin, Texas ($14.64).

The findings come as consumers continue to look for ways to cut restaurant spending without giving up favorite foods.

The survey referenced a New York Times report from December that found people are ordering smaller pizzas with fewer toppings, due in part, the article said, to financial hardship.

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"This preference for the plain cheese pizza also reflects the taste inclinations and health awareness of the rising generations," the NetCredit survey said.

To save money at the pizza parlor, the organization recommends the counterintuitive method of ordering bigger pies.

"Due to the weird math of circle, a 16-inch pizza is actually four times bigger than an 8-inch pizza," the Chicago-based company said.

"So figure out how much pizza you need, and always consider buying one large rather than two small pizzas when dining with others."

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Other tips for enjoying pizza while keeping costs down include checking for coupons and specials before ordering, adding your own store-bought sides and making your own at home.