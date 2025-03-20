5 excellent protein sources that aren't meat, according to nutritionists

Whether you're a Catholic abstaining from meat on Fridays during Lent or are a vegan or vegetarian hoping to boost your protein intake, you can still eat a wide variety of protein-rich foods.

Wherever you fall on the eating spectrum, nutrition experts agree it's a good idea to cut back on red and processed meats.

"The majority of nutrition research consistently shows that high intakes of red and processed meats are detrimental to cardiometabolic health, increasing the risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes," Stephanie Wells, a registered dietitian and owner of Thyme to Go Vegan Nutrition Services in Dallas, Texas, told Fox News Digital.

Processed meat is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization, meaning it increases the risk for certain types of cancer.

"In light of these health risks, many people have been trying to eat less meat and are opting for more plant-based protein sources," Wells said.

Fox News Digital spoke with some dietitians who revealed the best non-meat protein sources to add to your diet.

1. Tempeh

Wells of Dallas is a big fan of this product made from fermented soybeans with a whopping 34 grams of protein per cup.

"It's an excellent source of iron, calcium and magnesium, all of which are made more bioavailable thanks to the fermentation process," she said.

Tempeh is also rich in fiber and antioxidants, promoting heart and gut health and reducing inflammation, she noted. You'll want to marinate or season tempeh to give it more flavor, she added.

2. Firm tofu

Firm tofu provides nine grams of protein per serving, or about 23 grams in half a block, Wells said.

"It's also one of the best plant-based sources of calcium, as long as the tofu is calcium-set," Wells said.

"You should see calcium sulfate in the ingredients list."

Tofu contains iron and magnesium, which are essential for oxygen transport and muscle function, Wells said.

Another bonus is that tofu is rich in isoflavones, which are antioxidants that help to reduce inflammation and support heart health, she said.

As with tempeh, make sure to marinate or season tofu to make it more palatable.

3. Greek yogurt

"Dairy foods are a non-meat protein source that, because they're still an animal product, provide high-quality, complete protein," Amanda Blechman, director of nutrition and scientific affairs at Danone North America in New York, told Fox News Digital.

These foods deliver adequate amounts of all nine of the essential amino acids – or protein building blocks – that our bodies need but can't make on their own, Blechman said.

Greek yogurt is an affordable protein source, which is especially important to many consumers these days, and a good way to add calcium and vitamin D, Blechman said.

Calcium and vitamin D, together with protein, help promote bone and muscle health, she said, and are considered nutrients of public health concern because most Americans aren't getting enough of them.

4. Beans

Beans, Blechman said, are a nutritious source of plant-based protein.

A cup of black beans, for example, boasts 14 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber, "which is important for digestive health and overall wellness," she said.

Other nutrients in black beans include around 25% of the recommended daily amount of iron, which is essential for cellular functioning and to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of your body.

Black beans, chickpeas and lentils offer 7–9 grams of protein per ½-cup serving, Wells said.

Beans help regulate blood sugar levels throughout the day and fight chronic inflammation, she added.

Some of Blechman's favorite ways to add beans to her day are to swap kidney beans for meat in chili or black beans for meat in tacos or lasagna, throw a handful of chickpeas on top of salad and make a mashed chickpea salad with yogurt and avocado to enjoy on a sandwich made with whole wheat or sourdough bread.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are another way to get plant-based protein, Blechman said.

"The amount of protein and other nutrients varies based on the type of nut, but as an example, one ounce of almonds, which is about a fourth of a cup, has around six grams of protein on top of being a good source of other important nutrients like fiber, magnesium and vitamin E," Blechman said.

Make your own trail mix with your favorite nuts and nutrient-dense seeds like pumpkin, chia, flax or sunflower seeds. Or enjoy a peanut butter and jelly sandwich as "two tablespoons of peanut butter has around seven grams of protein," she said.