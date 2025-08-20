You can eat McDonald's food without gaining weight, says dietitian: Here's how

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sometimes the drive-thru is unavoidable – but it doesn't have to be a diet disaster.

Though fast food has long been associated with gaining weight, a nutritionist told Fox News Digital that you can eat select McDonald's meals without packing on lots of pounds.

The key is moderation and focusing on protein – and these "diet-friendly" options shouldn't be consumed every day.

Lauren Manaker, a South Carolina-based dietitian, helped compile some of the nutrition stats associated with McDonald's most popular dishes.

If you don't want to order apple slices and black coffee, here are some McDonald's orders that won't sabotage your diet.

1. Cheeseburger

It turns out that in moderation, McDonald's cheeseburgers – and hamburgers by extension – can fit into a diet.

"These provide protein and iron from the beef, plus calcium from the cheese," Manaker told Fox News Digital.

McDonald's hamburgers and cheeseburgers range from 250 to 300 calories and offer 12 to 15 grams of protein, respectively.

"Pair it with a side salad or fruit to add more nutrients to the meal," Manaker said.

2. Chicken McNuggets

This is a quick and easy protein option – with a catch, Manaker said.

McNuggets are friendlier to diets if you avoid the dipping sauces – 170 calories for a pack of four, for example.

"Balance it out with apple slices or veggies on the side, and go light on the dipping sauces to keep sugar and sodium in check," she advised.

3. Filet-O-Fish

Even if it's fried, the Filet-O-Fish still offers a decent amount of protein at 16 grams.

It's 390 calories, so it must be consumed in moderation – and you can ask for it without cheese.

"This sandwich offers protein and omega-3s from the fish," Manaker said.

Pair it with water or unsweetened tea to keep the meal lighter.

4. Egg McMuffin

The Egg McMuffin is filled with vitamins B12, B6 (riboflavin), B5 and iodine, Manaker said.

It's also a source of protein and contains Canadian bacon, which has less fat than traditional bacon, she said.

At 310 calories and 17 grams of protein, these can fit pretty easily into a diet.

5. Small latte

A small latte at McDonald's is 140 calories, Manaker said.

When made with whole milk, it offers 7 grams of protein and can be a filling beverage – and it's sodium-free, the nutritionist noted.

6. McChicken

The McChicken sandwich is about 400 calories and offers 14 grams of protein, Manaker said.

Although an Egg McMuffin or a cheeseburger can offer more protein for fewer calories, this sandwich can still be part of a balanced diet.

She suggested pairing it with apple slices instead of fries to keep the calorie count lower.

Manaker stressed that these fast-food items shouldn't be eaten every day, but they can still be part of a balanced diet.

"It’s all about enjoying them as occasional treats while focusing on nutrient-dense foods like fruits, veggies, whole grains and lean proteins most of the time," she said.

Jill Charton, a celebrity fitness trainer, told Fox News Digital her only recommendations at McDonald's are the oatmeal and the apple slices, but she suggested planning ahead for people in a crunch.

"If we're trying to create healthy nutrition habits, planning ahead and combining an apple with raw nuts for the road is way more nutrient-dense than anything available at a fast-food restaurant," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's for comment.