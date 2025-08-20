Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food

You can eat McDonald's food without gaining weight, says dietitian: Here's how

Focus on protein content while avoiding daily consumption of fast-food items, says expert

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Sometimes the drive-thru is unavoidable – but it doesn't have to be a diet disaster.

Though fast food has long been associated with gaining weight, a nutritionist told Fox News Digital that you can eat select McDonald's meals without packing on lots of pounds.

The key is moderation and focusing on protein – and these "diet-friendly" options shouldn't be consumed every day. 

CUTTING OUT ONE FOOD TYPE COULD NEARLY DOUBLE WEIGHT LOSS, NEW STUDY SUGGESTS

Lauren Manaker, a South Carolina-based dietitian, helped compile some of the nutrition stats associated with McDonald's most popular dishes.

If you don't want to order apple slices and black coffee, here are some McDonald's orders that won't sabotage your diet.

A McDonald's restaurant sign is seen at a McDonald's restaurant in Del Mar, California April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Some menu items from McDonald's can be part of a balanced diet if consumed in moderation, a dietitian noted. (Reuters)

1. Cheeseburger

It turns out that in moderation, McDonald's cheeseburgers – and hamburgers by extension – can fit into a diet.

"These provide protein and iron from the beef, plus calcium from the cheese," Manaker told Fox News Digital.

GRANDMOTHER'S RESPONSE TO MOM 'GIVING IN' TO TODDLER AT DINNER SPARKS HEATED DEBATE

McDonald's hamburgers and cheeseburgers range from 250 to 300 calories and offer 12 to 15 grams of protein, respectively.

"Pair it with a side salad or fruit to add more nutrients to the meal," Manaker said. 

Man holding McDonald's cheeseburger

McDonald's hamburgers and cheeseburgers provide protein and iron but should be eaten sparingly. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

2. Chicken McNuggets

This is a quick and easy protein option – with a catch, Manaker said.

McNuggets are friendlier to diets if you avoid the dipping sauces – 170 calories for a pack of four, for example.

THIS BREAKFAST MISTAKE MAKES PEOPLE REACH FOR SUGARY SNACKS IN THE AFTERNOON

"Balance it out with apple slices or veggies on the side, and go light on the dipping sauces to keep sugar and sodium in check," she advised.

McNuggets seen in box

Chicken McNuggets are considered friendlier to diets when dipping sauces are used sparingly. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

3. Filet-O-Fish

Even if it's fried, the Filet-O-Fish still offers a decent amount of protein at 16 grams. 

It's 390 calories, so it must be consumed in moderation – and you can ask for it without cheese.

CRACKER BARREL DISMISSES CRITICS AS 'VOCAL MINORITY' WHILE RIVAL RESTAURANT ADDS TO BACKLASH

"This sandwich offers protein and omega-3s from the fish," Manaker said. 

Pair it with water or unsweetened tea to keep the meal lighter.

Hand holding fish fillet

The Filet-O-Fish contains protein and omega-3s but is higher in calories than other sandwich options. (iStock)

4. Egg McMuffin

The Egg McMuffin is filled with vitamins B12, B6 (riboflavin), B5 and iodine, Manaker said.

FED-UP WOMAN REFUSES TO BE BREAKFAST CHEF FOR SISTER'S CHILDREN: 'GO ASK YOUR MOM'

It's also a source of protein and contains Canadian bacon, which has less fat than traditional bacon, she said. 

At 310 calories and 17 grams of protein, these can fit pretty easily into a diet.

McDonald's McMuffin on wrapper

An Egg McMuffin has 310 calories and 17 grams of protein. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

5. Small latte

A small latte at McDonald's is 140 calories, Manaker said.

MCDONALD'S CHEF REVEALS WHY COFFEE FROM FAST-FOOD GIANT TASTES SO GOOD

When made with whole milk, it offers 7 grams of protein and can be a filling beverage – and it's sodium-free, the nutritionist noted.

McCafe latte being made

A small McDonald's latte can offer 7 grams of protein. (Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)

6. McChicken

The McChicken sandwich is about 400 calories and offers 14 grams of protein, Manaker said.

Although an Egg McMuffin or a cheeseburger can offer more protein for fewer calories, this sandwich can still be part of a balanced diet.

She suggested pairing it with apple slices instead of fries to keep the calorie count lower. 

McChicken on wrapper

Though not the healthiest option, a McChicken can still fit into a balanced diet, according to a nutritionist. (Nick Kindelsperger/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Manaker stressed that these fast-food items shouldn't be eaten every day, but they can still be part of a balanced diet.

"It’s all about enjoying them as occasional treats while focusing on nutrient-dense foods like fruits, veggies, whole grains and lean proteins most of the time," she said. 

Jill Charton, a celebrity fitness trainer, told Fox News Digital her only recommendations at McDonald's are the oatmeal and the apple slices, but she suggested planning ahead for people in a crunch.

The sign for McDonald's in Times Square is seen in New York July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A dietitian says some McDonald's menu items can be part of a balanced diet if consumed in moderation. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

"If we're trying to create healthy nutrition habits, planning ahead and combining an apple with raw nuts for the road is way more nutrient-dense than anything available at a fast-food restaurant," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's for comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

