McDonald's CEO dragged again after another awkward food video: 'Nugget bite was worse'

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McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski is back in the spotlight after his awkward burger review was seen by millions — and his latest attempt to address it sparked fresh backlash.

The business executive went viral in February after posting his video review of the Big Arch, a hefty burger packed with two quarter-pound patties, three slices of cheese and crispy onions — along with the usual pickles, slivered onions and lettuce.

Kempczinski called the burger a "delicious product," all while wearing a sweater vest and sitting in a corporate setting.

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"Holy cow! God, that is a big burger," Kempczinski said in the video, which was seen by millions of Instagram users.

Despite his excitement, Kempczinski only took a very small bite of the burger and declared, "That is so good."

Though he seemed uncomfortable eating it, the executive described the offering as "distinctively McDonald's."

"Only McDonald's could do this type of burger, but it also is unlike anything else on our menu. It's a delicious product," Kempczinski said.

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The fast-food chief endured thousands of comments scrutinizing him over the video and later addressed the reaction in an interview published by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on April 6.

Kempczinski told the outlet that he learned the video had gone viral when one of his children told him about it.

"I got a call from one of my kids, and they said, 'Dad, you've gone viral and not in a good way,'" the CEO said.

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When WSJ business columnist Tim Higgins asked him about eating on camera, Kempczinski laughed and said it's best to "just dive right in."

He added, "I'm looking forward to taking a nice bite out of this chicken nugget," before eating the company's signature McNugget.

"He still looks like he does not want to eat his own 'products.'"

"It's a little weird to watch each other eat," Higgins responded.

"Imagine how I felt," Kempczinski joked.

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In the comments section of the WSJ Instagram post, users didn't hold back.

"The nugget bite was worse than the burger one," one person said.

"Even the nugget bite was ragebait," a second user observed.

Another person joked, "Can we never see him again pls?"

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Many other users questioned why he was being interviewed again.

"He still looks like he does not want to eat his own 'products,'" an unimpressed user wrote.

"Why do they continue to put him on [the] air," another said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's for comment.