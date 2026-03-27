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Food-Drink

Mark Cuban credits his 'disgusting' sandwich for helping him boost protein and beat aging

Billionaire says unusual post-workout meal drives his 16-year-old son out of the kitchen

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
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Mark Cuban is known for his bold business moves. But his go-to lunch — which he says helps boost protein and supports his strategy for living long — might be his most surprising choice yet.

The billionaire entrepreneur shared what he called a "disgusting" but effective meal during a recent appearance on Robin Arzón's "Project Swagger" podcast at South by Southwest earlier this month.

"I know this is going to sound so gross … and it is disgusting," Cuban, 67, admitted in the interview.

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The meal, he said, even sends his 16-year-old son fleeing the kitchen.

The longtime "Shark Tank" investor said that, when making lunch at home, he fills egg white wraps with canned baby clams and tops them with honey.

Robin Arzón and Mark Cuban speak on stage for the "Project Swagger podcast with Robin Arzón" podcast featuring Mark Cuban at the Vox Media Podcast Stage at SXSW on March 13, 2026 in Austin, Texas.

Head Peloton instructor Robin Arzón, at left, interviewed Mark Cuban at South by Southwest and asked what fuels his daily routine and workouts. (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Vox Media)

The Texas-based father of three said he's shifted from a vegetarian to a pescatarian diet to boost his iron levels — and said the unusual combination is all about efficiency and nutrition.

Cuban said the egg white wraps contain about 50 calories and 11 grams of protein.

A serving of baby clams, meanwhile, adds roughly 80 calories and 14 grams of protein, plus iron.

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The honey, he said, makes the meal more palatable and provides a quick source of carbohydrates for energy. 

He also drizzles honey on his go-to breakfast, which is a simple bowl of cornflakes, he told Arzón.

Mark Cuban at Robin Arzón Live with Mark Cuban during the SXSW Conference & Festivals held at the Hilton Austin Downtown on March 14, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Seen holding mic on stage and smiling.

Cuban said the meal is part of his broader focus on nutrition and longevity as he gets older. (Amanda Stronza/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images)

Cuban has a simple rule he applies to his meals, he added.

"My kids are 16, 19 and 22, and their whole lives growing up, I used to tell them the food rule," he said, laughing. "If you like one thing, and you like another thing, and you put them together, you're going to like it a lot more."

A shocked Arzón responded, "I'm not sure many of us are convinced."

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Online users agreed. "I'm tempted to try the clam thing even [though] it sounds terrible," one woman said in a YouTube comment following a video of the interview.

Another suggested that Cuban try the clams the Italian way, with pasta, olive oil, garlic and lemon.

Open can of razor shells on blue background.

Cuban said he shifted to a pescatarian diet to help improve his iron levels. (iStock)

The bizarre lunch, however, apparently fits with Cuban's broader longevity philosophy. 

In the interview, he said aging has forced him to get more precise about how food, workouts and supplements affect his body, and he specifically described the wrap as a post-workout protein boost.

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While Cuban's combination may sound strange, it's not entirely off-base, a nutrition expert told Fox News Digital.

"Is it disgusting? Yes. Is there anything nutritionally wrong with it? No," said Robin DeCicco, a New York-based certified holistic nutritionist. "He's right. Canned shellfish like clams, mussels and oysters are some of the highest in absorbable iron and are also high in protein."

Mark Cuban holding mic, speaking and laughing on stage at SXSW event.

The billionaire entrepreneur admitted his lunch combination "sounds gross," but he said it helps boost protein and iron. (Nicola Gell/Getty Images)

She also pointed out that the low-calorie, low-fat lean protein egg white wraps are a "solid choice."

Caveats to note

But DeCicco noted there are a few caveats.

"The one thing to watch with clams is sodium. If you're eating them frequently, look for low-sodium or no-salt-added options," she said.

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The honey also raised some eyebrows.

"He's using it as a carbohydrate source, but it's more likely to spike blood sugar compared to complex carbs," DeCicco said.

Egg white wraap stuffed with chicken breast and truffle sauce on wooden cutting board.

Cuban said his egg white wraps (not pictured) contain about 50 calories and 11 grams of protein. (iStock)

"You could use more nutrient-dense carbs like whole grains, fruit or starchy vegetables," she suggested.

Perhaps the biggest issue, according to DeCicco, is what's missing from Cuban's plate.

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"There's not a single vegetable in this meal — or in his breakfast," she said. 

"Vegetables are critical for fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which are all linked to disease prevention, gut health and longevity."

Mark Cuban waves to the crowd before the 2026 CFP National Championship between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Seen giving peace sign wave and wearing Indiana t-shirt looking up at stands.

A nutrition expert said Cuban's unusual meal may be strange but has some benefits. There are also caveats, said the expert.  (CFP/Getty Images)

DeCicco offered a simple fix to level up his "vile clamwich." 

She said that "if he's going to eat this, at least add something like lettuce, tomato, sprouts or broccoli to get some fiber in."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Cuban's team for comment.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

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