Mark Cuban credits his 'disgusting' sandwich for helping him boost protein and beat aging

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mark Cuban is known for his bold business moves. But his go-to lunch — which he says helps boost protein and supports his strategy for living long — might be his most surprising choice yet.

The billionaire entrepreneur shared what he called a "disgusting" but effective meal during a recent appearance on Robin Arzón's "Project Swagger" podcast at South by Southwest earlier this month.

"I know this is going to sound so gross … and it is disgusting," Cuban, 67, admitted in the interview.

BONE BROTH COCKTAILS POP UP ON BAR MENUS AMID TODAY'S PROTEIN CRAZE

The meal, he said, even sends his 16-year-old son fleeing the kitchen.

The longtime "Shark Tank" investor said that, when making lunch at home, he fills egg white wraps with canned baby clams and tops them with honey.

The Texas-based father of three said he's shifted from a vegetarian to a pescatarian diet to boost his iron levels — and said the unusual combination is all about efficiency and nutrition.

Cuban said the egg white wraps contain about 50 calories and 11 grams of protein.

A serving of baby clams, meanwhile, adds roughly 80 calories and 14 grams of protein, plus iron.

MEDITERRANEAN CHEF TOUTS 'LIQUID GOLD' IN PANTRY FOR HEART HEALTH AND WEIGHT-LOSS BENEFITS

The honey, he said, makes the meal more palatable and provides a quick source of carbohydrates for energy.

He also drizzles honey on his go-to breakfast, which is a simple bowl of cornflakes, he told Arzón.

Cuban has a simple rule he applies to his meals, he added.

"My kids are 16, 19 and 22, and their whole lives growing up, I used to tell them the food rule," he said, laughing. "If you like one thing, and you like another thing, and you put them together, you're going to like it a lot more."

A shocked Arzón responded, "I'm not sure many of us are convinced."

OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALISTS SAY SIMPLE NUTRITION HABITS IMPROVED FOCUS, RECOVERY AND RESULTS

Online users agreed. "I'm tempted to try the clam thing even [though] it sounds terrible," one woman said in a YouTube comment following a video of the interview.

Another suggested that Cuban try the clams the Italian way, with pasta, olive oil, garlic and lemon.

The bizarre lunch, however, apparently fits with Cuban's broader longevity philosophy.

In the interview, he said aging has forced him to get more precise about how food, workouts and supplements affect his body, and he specifically described the wrap as a post-workout protein boost.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While Cuban's combination may sound strange, it's not entirely off-base, a nutrition expert told Fox News Digital.

"Is it disgusting? Yes. Is there anything nutritionally wrong with it? No," said Robin DeCicco, a New York-based certified holistic nutritionist. "He's right. Canned shellfish like clams, mussels and oysters are some of the highest in absorbable iron and are also high in protein."

She also pointed out that the low-calorie, low-fat lean protein egg white wraps are a "solid choice."

Caveats to note

But DeCicco noted there are a few caveats.

"The one thing to watch with clams is sodium. If you're eating them frequently, look for low-sodium or no-salt-added options," she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The honey also raised some eyebrows.

"He's using it as a carbohydrate source, but it's more likely to spike blood sugar compared to complex carbs," DeCicco said.

"You could use more nutrient-dense carbs like whole grains, fruit or starchy vegetables," she suggested.

Perhaps the biggest issue, according to DeCicco, is what's missing from Cuban's plate.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"There's not a single vegetable in this meal — or in his breakfast," she said.

"Vegetables are critical for fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which are all linked to disease prevention, gut health and longevity."

DeCicco offered a simple fix to level up his "vile clamwich."

She said that "if he's going to eat this, at least add something like lettuce, tomato, sprouts or broccoli to get some fiber in."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Cuban's team for comment.