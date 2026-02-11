Olympic gold medalists say simple nutrition habits improved focus, recovery and results

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the 2026 Winter Olympics unfold in Milan and Cortina, two of America's most decorated Winter Olympians are reflecting on the discipline it took to reach the podium and the simple food habits that fueled their success.

For Apolo Ohno and Julia Mancuso — who share 12 Olympic medals between them — the medals, spandex and tiaras may be in the past, but the nutritional foundation behind their record-breaking careers remains a non-negotiable part of daily life.

Long before meal-prep services were a household staple, Mancuso, an alpine skier who competed in the Olympics between 2002 and 2014, took extreme measures to stay fueled.

She navigated the World Cup circuit in Europe in a motor home — once traveling in a tour bus that belonged to Dolly Parton — to avoid unhealthy hotel food.

If she didn't have access to that, she'd bring her trusty toaster oven to make sure she had more nutritious options.

"I didn't feel good at the end of a season if I wasn't in control of my diet," Mancuso told Fox News Digital.

Today, as a mother of three living between Fiji and Hawaii, she said those habits are more vital than ever.

"If I skip a meal or don't get the right macros, I feel it in my mind," said Mancuso, 41.

Ohno, 43, who competed in three Winter Olympics between 2002 and 2010, said nutrition became increasingly critical as his speed skating career progressed.

"Early on, I could get away with a little bit more, because I was younger," he told Fox News Digital. "As I progressed throughout my career, nutrition became an ever more important priority. In my final Olympic Games, it was the foundation. It was a game changer."

For a sport as precise as speed skating, he said fueling properly wasn't just about energy — it was about body composition, recovery and mental sharpness.

"When your body and your brain are fueled appropriately, it's incredible how easy it is to get into a flow," he said. "How much better your decision-making process is, your sleep, everything just starts to compound — your mood, emotions, your energy."

Though they're no longer training for Olympic podiums, the athletes' schedules remain packed with business ventures, travel and family life.

As a bestselling author, Ohno now advises major companies and invests in performance-focused businesses, while Mancuso balances motherhood with speaking engagements and work in the outdoor industry.

Their packed schedules still demand the same practical approach to fueling they relied on in competition.

Their packed schedules still demand the same practical approach to fueling they relied on in competition.

Mancuso's selections emphasize endurance, with meals centered on lean proteins, complex carbohydrates and vegetables to support sustained energy.

Ohno's picks focus on strength and recovery, highlighting high-protein options with whole grains, legumes and healthy fats.

"I prioritize protein in the way that I eat today," he said. "That seems to be the easiest way for me to stay on track."

Both athletes emphasized that one of the biggest myths about elite competitors is that their nutrition must be extreme or flawless.

"It doesn't have to be perfect," Mancuso said. "It's more about consistency."

Ohno echoed that theme, especially for those inspired by the Olympics to reset their own habits.

"The easiest way to maintain a goal is by making it simple," he said. "Don't do too many things at once. Just focus on the nutrition. The rest will follow."