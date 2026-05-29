America's favorite pizza may be getting a makeover as protein demand surges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of America's largest pizza chains may introduce a protein-boosted pizza.

The news came from a recent call with Sandeep Reddy, Domino's chief financial officer, according to Yahoo Finance's executive editor Brian Sozzi.

The idea was floated by analysts from Bernstein, a New York-based investment research firm, after discussions with the CFO, who did not disclose any specific product innovations.

PIZZA USED TO BE CHEAP, FILLING AND EVERYWHERE — NOW AMERICANS ARE WALKING AWAY FROM IT

"Once again, for competitive reasons, management did not share the type of innovation, but we appreciated that ideas like a protein-boosted pizza, revamped chicken platform and variations of existing formats (e.g., a deep dish or new stuffing for the crust) could be operationally deployed and are likely in the long-term pipeline of ideas that management could eventually tap in," the note said, according to Sozzi.

Fox News Digital reached out to Domino's for comment.

While Domino's has not confirmed plans for a protein-focused pizza, the concept tracks with a broader industry push toward higher-protein menu offerings.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"There's no doubt protein is on the rise," said Maeve Webster, the Vermont-based president of Menu Matters and a restaurant industry expert.

From a consumer standpoint, protein is "intuitive and requires little advanced understanding," Webster told Fox News Digital.

"Protein is good," she said. "Most people like eating it in some form, and adding it to anything will make it healthier."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Obviously, that's reductive, but that's as easy as it is for the consumer — most of whom don't want to or don't have the time to dive deeper into health issues."

She also cited the continued growth of GLP-1s as a key reason for protein's booming popularity.

"Adding protein to popular and indulgent items can reduce any guilt associated with its consumption," she said.

"Recently, we've seen fiber begin to challenge protein as the trending macro nutrient, and the need for more fiber is greater than the need for more protein. ... But protein tends to be sexier, tastier — just another reason to add another slice of bacon to that burger — and more youthful."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The news comes as demand for protein-rich foods continues to climb.

Earlier this year, the chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola floated the idea of adding protein or fiber to more soft drinks.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Last fall, Starbucks introduced its Protein Lattes and Protein Cold Foam, which contain between 15 and 36 grams of protein per beverage.