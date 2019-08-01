'Fed up' man dumps water on restaurant diner's head after allegedly not sleeping for months

A man living above a restaurant was charged with assault for dumping water from his bedroom window onto a diner’s head after claiming he was unable to sleep for months because of the noise.

Patrick Cahill, who lives in a building for elderly people above La Bodega tapas bar in Notting Hill, London, claimed the noise from the restaurant was so loud that he had not slept properly for three months.

HOOTERS TO LAUNCH 'PREMIUM SPIRITS' LINE AT RESTAURANTS, RETAIL LOCATIONS

The 73-year-old said in court that he was so “stressed by the situation” that he took matters into his own hands and dumped water from his bedroom window on the third floor onto a diner’s head below. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on July 12, the Evening Standard reported.

Prosecutor Misha Majid said the victim of the incident was “surprised and shocked” and described the water throwing as “a particularly nasty offense.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"During interview [Cahill] explained that a lot of noise rises from the restaurant and he became fed up and, as a result, he had thrown water from his property, resulting in it falling below,” Majid said, adding Cahill has had five previous convictions, the Evening Standard reported.

Cahill said when he moved into his apartment, the double glazed windows were closed and he could not hear anything. However, due to a recent heat wave in London, he said he had to open his windows at night, which has brought in the noise.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Cassan Lindsay, mitigating attorney, defended Cahill as just wanted “one night’s sleep.”

"He accepts his behavior was of course inappropriate and it was something he should not have done, but he has been very stressed by the situation," the Evening Standard reported.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Cahill pleaded guilty to one count of common assault. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.