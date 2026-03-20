‘Grandparents’ happy hour’ bill would let senior homes serve alcohol without a license

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For some seniors in Minnesota, happy hour comes with hurdles — but a new bill could change that by letting assisted living facilities serve drinks without a liquor license.

Minnesota law currently prevents facilities from organizing events that include alcohol without a liquor license, but the "Grandparents’ Happy Hour" bill would allow nursing homes and assisted living facilities to serve alcohol to residents without one, according to reports.

Much of the attention has centered on Anita LeBrun, an 88-year-old resident of the assisted living facility Amira Choice Champlin, whose vocal support of the bill has gone viral.

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"My friends and I love happy hour, just like many of you do, I am sure," LeBrun said before the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee on Tuesday. "Over a shared drink, we get to reminisce about parts of our lives, military service, raising a family, the loss of a friend, and celebrating the golden phase of our lives too."

Earlier this month, LeBrun told the state's Senate Commerce Committee that living in an assisted living facility "doesn’t mean that we should have fewer freedoms than anyone else."

On "Fox & Friends" Friday, she described regular meetups that include snacks, music and conversation, and how residents must bring their own drinks due to current restrictions. (See the video at the top of this article.)

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In many other states, senior living communities can allow residents to drink alcohol or host informal social hours, though policies vary widely. Minnesota stands out because its current rules can limit how facilities organize and serve alcohol in a communal setting.

"Requiring a liquor license is simply red tape without value," Abby Dahl, executive director of Amira Choice Champlin, said in her testimony Tuesday.

The issue arose after her staff sought to host a reception following a new renovation but were told a liquor license would be required, Dahl said.

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Under the measure, facilities would still have to follow state alcohol rules, including avoiding over-serving and ensuring safe conditions.

Industry advocates argue that the proposal is about preserving small, familiar routines that contribute to quality of life.

"Ultimately, the ‘free the happy hour’ bill is about restoring a fundamental expectation — that moving into a senior living community does not mean giving up one’s autonomy," LeadingAge Minnesota, an industry group that represents senior living providers, said in a statement.

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The bill has also received positive feedback from legislators.

"I appreciate the purpose of liquor regulations, but sometimes we recognize they go too far," Rep. Danny Nadeau, R-Rogers, a co-sponsor of the bill, previously said, according to a House news release.

Some lawmakers, however, have raised concerns about expanding alcohol access more broadly. The bill is part of a broader omnibus liquor policy bill that would loosen some alcohol-related restrictions in specific cases.

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"As a state, we should be cautious about saying that this thing that kills 2,000 people a year in the state of Minnesota should be more available everywhere," Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, said.

The measure now heads to the full House for consideration.