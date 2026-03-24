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MLB Opening Day serves up all-star food lineup that knocks it out of the park

From 'brisket donuts' in Houston to massive folded tortillas in Miami, ballparks are going all out for 2026 season

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
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Major League Baseball is back — and with it, a new lineup of over-the-top ballpark eats are set to knock it out of the park.

Stadiums across the country this year are rolling out creative new menu items that go far beyond the traditional hot dog and peanuts, from seafood-loaded fries in Boston to massive, shareable street-food creations in Miami.

Food service giants Aramark and Levy, which operate concessions at stadiums across the league, are introducing new dishes, drinks and fan experiences designed to elevate the game-day atmosphere in 2026 with offerings that echo the over-the-top, Instagram-ready eats seen at this year's Super Bowl, including a $180 burger and loaded crab nachos.

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Aramark said it's rolling out new food items, limited-time menu specials and souvenir cups across eight MLB stadiums this season.

"A new season brings a chance to re-energize the fan experience, especially as we prepare for the 2026 MLB All‑Star Game in Aramark's hometown of Philadelphia this summer," Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement. 

A fan eats a hotdog outside of the stadium prior to the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, June 27, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Fans can expect a wide range of creative and over-the-top food options at MLB ballparks this season. (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Here are five all-star foods fans can try as the 2026 MLB season gets underway.

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1. 'Glizzilla'

Ballpark: Coors Field

Team: Colorado Rockies

Fans in Colorado can go big with the "Glizzilla," a loaded 2-foot, 1-pound hot dog meant for sharing, which will appear alongside offerings like boozy ice cream and pizza doughnuts. 

Two-foot, one-pound hot dog topped with mac and cheese and other toppings surrounded by beers and other foods at baseball stadium.

The "Glizzilla," a 2-foot, 1-pound hot dog, is one of the oversized ballpark foods debuting at Coors Field this season. (Aramark Sports + Entertainment)

The hot dog is just one example of a growing trend of oversized ballpark foods that will double as both a meal and a spectacle this year.

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2. 'Schwarbomb Sundae'

Ballpark: Citizens Bank Park

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

The "Schwarbomb Sundae" — named after Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and his powerful home runs — features soft-serve ice cream topped with a funnel cake-fried strawberry Uncrustable sandwich, strawberry sauce and fruity cereal pieces. 

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The "Schwarbomb Sundae," named after Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, features soft-serve ice cream topped with a fried Uncrustable, fruit sauce and cereal. (Aramark Sports + Entertainment)

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes, according to Aramark.

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3. 'Brisket donuts'

Ballpark: Daikin Park

Team: Houston Astros

In Houston, the Astros are serving up a Texas-inspired twist with "brisket donuts," a savory take on the classic sweet treat. 

fried brisket with barbecue sauce and mac and cheese

The Astros' "brisket donuts" combine fried brisket with barbecue sauce and mac and cheese. (Aramark Sports + Entertainment)

The dish features two fried brisket "donuts" topped with barbecue sauce and homemade mac and cheese, combining smoky barbecue flavors with an indulgent, comfort-food finish.

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4. 'Machete'

Ballpark: LoanDepot Park

Team: Miami Marlins

Miami's "Machete" brings bold, Latin-inspired flavors to the ballpark. 

Two-foot homemade flour tortilla griddled on the flat top with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheeses, house-marinated carne asada, smoky guajillo pepper sauce, salsa verde and cilantro. Served in a custom carrying case.

The Miami Marlins' "Machete" is served in a custom carrying case. (Levy)

The 2-foot folded tortilla is filled with carne asada, melted cheeses and sauces.

It's served in a custom carrying case for easy transport back to your seat.

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5. Chicken and churros

Ballpark: Wrigley Field

Team: Chicago Cubs

At Wrigley Field, fans can try a sweet-and-savory twist on chicken and waffles that swaps in churros instead. 

Chicken and churros at Chicago Cubs' Wrigley Field.

The Cubs' chicken and churros dish pairs crispy fried chicken with churros, ancho syrup and fresh strawberries at Wrigley Field. (Levy)

The dish pairs crispy fried chicken thighs with golden churros — served with ancho pepper syrup and fresh strawberries.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

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