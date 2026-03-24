MLB Opening Day serves up all-star food lineup that knocks it out of the park

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Major League Baseball is back — and with it, a new lineup of over-the-top ballpark eats are set to knock it out of the park.

Stadiums across the country this year are rolling out creative new menu items that go far beyond the traditional hot dog and peanuts, from seafood-loaded fries in Boston to massive, shareable street-food creations in Miami.

Food service giants Aramark and Levy, which operate concessions at stadiums across the league, are introducing new dishes, drinks and fan experiences designed to elevate the game-day atmosphere in 2026 with offerings that echo the over-the-top, Instagram-ready eats seen at this year's Super Bowl, including a $180 burger and loaded crab nachos.

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Aramark said it's rolling out new food items, limited-time menu specials and souvenir cups across eight MLB stadiums this season.

"A new season brings a chance to re-energize the fan experience, especially as we prepare for the 2026 MLB All‑Star Game in Aramark's hometown of Philadelphia this summer," Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement.

Here are five all-star foods fans can try as the 2026 MLB season gets underway.

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1. 'Glizzilla'

Ballpark: Coors Field

Team: Colorado Rockies

Fans in Colorado can go big with the "Glizzilla," a loaded 2-foot, 1-pound hot dog meant for sharing, which will appear alongside offerings like boozy ice cream and pizza doughnuts.

The hot dog is just one example of a growing trend of oversized ballpark foods that will double as both a meal and a spectacle this year.

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2. 'Schwarbomb Sundae'

Ballpark: Citizens Bank Park

Team: Philadelphia Phillies

The "Schwarbomb Sundae" — named after Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and his powerful home runs — features soft-serve ice cream topped with a funnel cake-fried strawberry Uncrustable sandwich, strawberry sauce and fruity cereal pieces.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes, according to Aramark.

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3. 'Brisket donuts'

Ballpark: Daikin Park

Team: Houston Astros

In Houston, the Astros are serving up a Texas-inspired twist with "brisket donuts," a savory take on the classic sweet treat.

The dish features two fried brisket "donuts" topped with barbecue sauce and homemade mac and cheese, combining smoky barbecue flavors with an indulgent, comfort-food finish.

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4. 'Machete'

Ballpark: LoanDepot Park

Team: Miami Marlins

Miami's "Machete" brings bold, Latin-inspired flavors to the ballpark.

The 2-foot folded tortilla is filled with carne asada, melted cheeses and sauces.

It's served in a custom carrying case for easy transport back to your seat.

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5. Chicken and churros

Ballpark: Wrigley Field

Team: Chicago Cubs

At Wrigley Field, fans can try a sweet-and-savory twist on chicken and waffles that swaps in churros instead.

The dish pairs crispy fried chicken thighs with golden churros — served with ancho pepper syrup and fresh strawberries.