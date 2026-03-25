Wine, beer or liquor: Study finds one drink is linked to lower risk of death than others

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Not all types of alcohol are created equal, and a new study suggests that wine may carry lower health risks than beer or hard liquor.

In a March 19 news release, the American College of Cardiology outlined findings from the research, which analyzed how alcohol type and intake levels impact the risk of death.

The study, to be presented at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session from March 28–30, followed more than 340,000 British adults between 2006 and 2022.

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Using UK Biobank data, researchers analyzed participant questionnaires. The adults were placed into one of four groups based on their alcohol consumption levels.

The study was observational, meaning the findings show an association but cannot prove cause and effect.

Alcohol consumption was measured using standard drink equivalents.

For example, 12-ounce cans of beer, 5-ounce glasses of wine and 1.5-ounce shots of spirits all contain the same amount of pure alcohol, which is around 14 grams.

Analyzing cardiovascular disease deaths, researchers discovered that moderate wine drinkers had a 21% lower risk of dying from the disease than people who never drank or occasionally drank. Though, once again, the study was observational in nature only. Experts have urged caution in interpreting such findings.

"By contrast, even low intake of spirits, beer or cider was associated with a 9% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease compared with drinking never or occasionally," the American College of Cardiology's news release said.

High alcohol consumption also increased overall health risks.

People with high alcohol intake were 24% more likely to die from any cause.

"Alcohol and health is not an all-or-nothing issue."

They were also 36% more likely to die from cancer and 14% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease.

But the study also found that beer, cider and liquor may be linked to higher health risks than wine, even in small amounts.

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"Differences in risk by alcohol type emerged at low and moderate levels of consumption, where drinking spirits, beer or cider was associated with a significantly higher risk of death while the same level of wine consumption was associated with a significantly lower risk of death," the release stated.

The findings help clarify "mixed evidence" about the effects of alcohol consumption, said Zhangling Chen, a professor at the Central South University in China and the lead author of the study.

"These findings can help refine guidance, emphasizing that the health risks of alcohol depend not only on the amount of alcohol consumed, but also on the type of beverage," Chen said in the release.

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"Even low to moderate intake of spirits, beer or cider is linked to higher mortality, while low to moderate intake of wine may carry lower risk."

The study's findings are informative but not conclusive, said Julian Braithwaite, president and CEO of the London-based International Alliance for Responsible Drinking, which was not involved in the study.

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking is "supported by the leading global beer, wine and spirits producers," according to its website.

"Given these data have not been published in a peer-reviewed journal, it is difficult to fully interpret the findings," Braithwaite told Fox News Digital.

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"However, they are a helpful reminder that alcohol and health is not an all-or-nothing issue. Risk depends on how much people drink and the wider lifestyle context in which drinking happens.

"It also reinforces why oversimplified claims are unhelpful and why adults should speak with a healthcare professional and make informed choices based on their individual circumstances."

"It is difficult to fully interpret the findings."

As Fox News Digital has previously reported, medical experts are increasingly cautioning about the dangers of any amount of alcohol.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida-based neurosurgeon who also runs a longevity practice, has stated that alcohol is a toxin.

"We've known this for eons. This is nothing new," he told Fox News Digital last year.

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"I know the age-old adage that you can have a drink or two a day, and it's good for your heart. No, it’s not," Osborn said.

"It's not good for your heart. It's not good for your brain. It's not good for your waistline."

Melissa Rudy of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.