Costco fans clash over food court favorite found in freezer aisle: Better than the original?

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Costco shoppers are buzzing about a food court staple found in the frozen foods aisle — and some say it might be even better than the original.

The Washington-based warehouse club's cult-favorite chicken bake, long considered a must-order alongside the $1.50 hot dog and oversized pizza slices, is gaining fresh attention after appearing in the frozen aisle at some locations, sparking a debate among fans over which version comes out on top.

The Kirkland Signature frozen chicken bake, sold in a six-pack, mirrors the classic handheld item stuffed with chicken, cheese, bacon and Caesar dressing.

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But unlike the food court staple, the frozen, calzone-like item can be heated at home any time and, according to some shoppers, even tastes better.

"I think I like this better than the food court [version]," Costco-focused creator Toshie Lucas, who posts online as @costcotv, said in an Instagram video earlier this month. It received over 200,000 views.

Lucas was most surprised by the portion and value of the frozen option, she told Fox News Digital.

"The food court version is so huge, and I can barely finish," the Texas-based mother of three said.

"The frozen one feels just as filling but [is the] perfect size and costs less, which was a nice surprise."

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At $3.99 in the food court, the oversized bake is often large enough for two people to split. The frozen version, typically sold in a six-pack for about $14.99, comes in smaller portions, though many shoppers agree the convenience factor gives it an edge.

Lucas said flavor was another standout.

"It seemed to have more chicken, and the sauce actually tasted more flavorful without being greasy," she said.

"It's a perfect size … like a lunch-to-go."

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Fans who posted in the comments section were quick to weigh in, and while many agreed with her, opinions were divided.

"I tried it thinking it was going to be similar to the food court chicken bake but was disappointed."

"I actually like the frozen ones better, too," one user wrote about Lucas' video, while another agreed the newer option is less salty and "saucier."

"These seem healthier than the food court version — less oily, less carbs, plenty of chicken!" another commenter claimed.

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But not everyone is sold on it.

"I tried it thinking it was going to be similar to the food court chicken bake, but was disappointed," one user wrote.

Another person added that the frozen version "is just simply not the same," while some criticized cooking consistency.

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One individual said the items "always [end up] cold in the middle."

The food court chicken bake has developed a near "cult following," with many customers considering it an essential part of the warehouse experience, Food & Wine reported last year.

Its temporary disappearance from food courts in 2020 sparked backlash among loyal fans, according to the outlet, and internationally, Costco offers localized versions like Japan's bulgogi-filled bake and Taiwan's seafood bake with crab, shrimp and clams.

While gaining attention, frozen chicken bakes have been available in Costco warehouses for years, according to Food & Wine.

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Beyond its comfort-food appeal, nostalgia also plays a role in the item's popularity, Lucas noted.

"A lot of people still preferred the food court version, which makes sense — that's what they're used to," she said.

As for what other Costco food court items could make the jump to the freezer aisle, Lucas said she'd love to see the retailer's chocolate chip cookies: "That would be amazing for the freezer aisle."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.