Ryan Gosling's late-night TV rave sends small Florida bakery into 'another universe'

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A small Florida bakery is having a Hollywood moment — and a surge of orders — after actor Ryan Gosling gave it an unexpected plug on late-night television.

The buzz began when Gosling appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and raved about a Tallahassee shop known for its homemade pastries.

The actor singled out The Cake Shop — praising its Pop Tart-style treats and urging viewers to try them.

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Gosling's connection to the bakery came through a personal link: The sister of "Saturday Night Live" wardrobe supervisor Donna Richards owns the shop.

During his interview with Meyers, Gosling joked that the pastries were a staple behind the scenes when he hosted "Saturday Night Live."

"She owns a bakery in Florida in Tallahassee, and they make the most incredible Pop Tarts," Gosling said. "You have to order these Pop Tarts."

Gosling added that Richards "gives them to you at the beginning of the show, like when you start hosting, so you're just running on Pop Tarts the whole time."

"It was a total shock."

The unexpected endorsement quickly turned into a business boom.

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The bakery was flooded with calls and requests for the sweet treats, Tallahassee TV station WCTV reported.

"It was a total shock," owner Linda Richards told WCTV, describing the sudden spike in attention and demand.

The Cake Shop's pastry is called the "Popped" Tart.

Richards said Gosling asked for the strawberry flavor; but the treats also come in blueberry, cinnamon, and peanut butter and jelly.

The Cake Shop has been operating in Florida's capital city for over 25 years. The bakery is known for its homemade desserts and classic recipes, with a menu ranging from cakes and cookies to specialty pastries.

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Richards is the daughter of a chef who cooked for their family of six, sparking her interest in baking, according to the bakery's website.

She "has brought many family recipes to the bakery's repertoire," including oatmeal raisin cookies, "Monkey Pies" and her "famous" chocolate chip cookies "just like Grandma used to make."

But even for a well-established business, a celebrity mention can act like rocket fuel.

Mom-and-pop shops don't often get this kind of national exposure — and when they do, the results can be immediate.

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In this case, timing added another twist: The bakery had been closed for spring break in the college town when Gosling's comments aired, so staff returned to a wave of pent-up demand.

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For The Cake Shop, it's a sweet problem to have.

"I was blown into another universe," Richards told WCTV.

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"I mean, that's huge."

Fox News Digital reached out to Richards for further comment.