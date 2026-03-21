No tips, worse service? Restaurant owners warn trend is 'degrading' dining experience

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As more restaurants experiment with eliminating tips, the idea of a no-tip dining model is gaining traction — but not without resistance from some industry professionals who fear it could drag down service.

The shift is a response to growing frustration among diners. Hidden fees, service charges and inflated gratuities have left many customers feeling blindsided when the check arrives.

For some operators, a no-tip system offers a clearer alternative.

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"There are two categories of reasons — one for the guest experience, one for the staff," Joseph Magidow, chef and owner of La Cigale in San Francisco, told Fox News Digital.

His restaurant, which opened last year, has adopted a no-tip model.

"Diners have broadly lost patience with mandatory fees and surcharges being added to their bill at the end of the meal," Magidow said.

Instead, Magidow said his restaurant builds labor costs directly into menu prices, creating what he describes as a more transparent experience.

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"By offering a fully inclusive pricing model, our guests do not get an unpleasant surprise after their experience dining with us," he said.

The model also aims to address income instability among workers.

"For staff, the tipped model creates a raft of unpredictability and perverse incentives," Magidow said.

Now, "by paying them a flat hourly wage — the cost of which is baked into our prices — they are no longer showing up to work every day not knowing whether they will earn enough to make rent this month."

But other restaurant owners say that vision clashes with economic reality.

Derek Simms, who operates multiple restaurants in Frisco, Texas, said he believes the traditional tipping system works — particularly for servers, who can average $40 to $60 per hour.

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By contrast, kitchen staff typically earn far less, he added — complicating efforts to restructure pay across the board.

"The cooks don't have access to the tips," Simms said, adding that it's a "misleading narrative" that servers are "getting paid less, because they're not."

Simms, who worked in California before moving to Texas, said eliminating tips would force restaurants to raise wages in a way that most business models can't sustain.

"If you hire everybody at $15 or $20 an hour … the restaurant loses all their profit and will eventually close down," Simms said.

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To stay afloat, restaurants would be forced to either cut staff or lower service standards, he said.

Simms said he expects "service levels to go way down" in California, where La Cigale and other restaurants are using a no-tip model.

"There's no incentive for the servers to be attentive and give extra-good service."

Michelle Korsmo, president and CEO of the National Restaurant Association in Washington, D.C., said research shows that tipped servers earn a median of $27 per hour, "and that earning potential is a major reason people choose careers in restaurants."

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She previously told Fox News Digital that "for years, full-service restaurant operators and their employees have worked together to preserve tipping because it works for servers. It supports higher earnings for workers and helps ensure restaurants remain places where people can build careers that fit their lives and long-term goals."

Beyond the financial concerns, some owners worry about what happens to the culture of hospitality itself.

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"There's no incentive for the servers to be attentive and give extra-good service," Vicki Parmelee, owner of Jumby Bay Island Grill in Jupiter, Florida, told Fox News Digital.

"And I think they might lose a little bit of motivation there."

Simms agreed with that.

"I like the tip system," he said. "I think it rewards people. It keeps people hustling for you."

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Taking away the enticement of working for tips would lead to "degrading service levels," Simms warned.

Parmelee, like Simms, is not convinced the trade-off is worth it.

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"I don't particularly care for that — and I don't think that the servers do either," Parmelee said. "I don't know. Some restaurants are trying that out. I'm not interested in doing that here."