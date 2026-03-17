Secret country getaway sees big American demand for nostalgic comfort foods

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A high-end delicatessen in a surprising place is drawing attention for its selection of classic American products as wealthy Americans and celebrities relocate to the area.

D'Ambrosi Fine Foods stocks an array of familiar items, from Hershey's chocolate to Goldfish crackers to A1 Steak Sauce and Welch's grape jelly.

Jessi D'Ambrosi, who owns the deli and grew up outside Boston, opened the shop after relocating to the Cotswolds and noticing a growing American presence, news agency SWNS reported.

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Nicknamed the "Hamptons of England," the Cotswolds attracts affluent buyers from the U.S. seeking privacy and a quieter lifestyle.

"I had originally put the American products in over Thanksgiving the first time we were open," D'Ambrosi told SWNS. "We have a lot of customers that have lived abroad or lived in the States, so there's some nostalgia with the products."

She said the store focuses on recognizable staples that appeal to both Americans living abroad and to locals.

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"I'm sticking with the traditional, super nostalgic products that we all grew up with," she said.

The business also offers prepared foods, catering, wine and specialty goods, along with candles and floral services.

D'Ambrosi said many of her customers split their time between London and country homes in the Cotswolds, using the area as a weekend escape.

"Quite a few of my clients live in London and have a second house here," she said. "I would say the vast majority of my clients are very comfortable."

"I'm sticking with the traditional, super nostalgic products that we all grew up with."

She said the region's appeal goes beyond scenery.

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"If you want to have anonymity here, you can," she said. "People aren't going to bother you."

The area has drawn attention from high-profile Americans, including former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who have relocated there. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have also explored properties nearby, SWNS reported.

D'Ambrosi said her business caters to a more upscale market, filling what she described as a gap for high-quality, convenient food options.

"I'm American. This is not a British shop," she said. "But I have products from France, Spain and Italy, and then I have what I call the American stuff. It's not glamorous, but it's fun."

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She now runs the shop while raising her 8-year-old daughter.

Despite the American theme, D'Ambrosi said she considers herself well-integrated locally.

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"I feel very much part of this community," she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to D'Ambrosi for additional comment.