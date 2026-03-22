Chili's roasts Ruth's Chris after dress code controversy ignites online outrage

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Chili’s is calling out Ruth’s Chris Steak House after the chain’s dress code sparked backlash online.

The exchange unfolded on X, where Chili’s responded to a post highlighting Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s "business casual" policy, which requires guests to wear what the company describes as "proper attire."

The casual dining chain quickly jumped into the conversation with a blunt response.

POPULAR STEAKHOUSE'S DRESS CODE SPARKS BACKLASH AS DINERS TOLD TO DITCH HATS OR EAT AT THE BAR

"The only dress code at Chili’s is that you have to be dressed," the company wrote.

The remark quickly gained traction, drawing more than a million views and prompting users to weigh in on the two chains’ very different approaches.

Ruth’s Chris’ policy states that guests who do not meet the dress code may be asked to dine in the bar or lounge area, a move that has drawn criticism from some diners, Fox News Digital previously reported.

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The guidelines also say hats should be removed upon entering, with those wearing ball caps directed to sit in the bar instead of the main dining room.

"The following attire is not permitted in our dining rooms: Gym wear, pool attire, tank tops, clothing with offensive graphics or language, revealing clothing or exposed undergarments," the notice added.

Ruth’s Chris is owned by Darden Restaurants, which also operates Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and The Capital Grille.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Darden for comment.

Chili’s response drew a range of reactions on social media.

"I’d rather go to Chili’s," one user wrote, while others leaned into the chain’s more laid-back approach.

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Others disagreed, pointing to the difference between the two chains.

"Chili’s is not fine dining," another commenter said, as some users argued that restaurants like Ruth’s Chris should maintain a higher standard.

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"I should be able to go have a nice date night with a significant other in a classier steak house with a proper ambiance, and I should also be able to go hang with the boys with some delicious food and ice cold beer in a rowdier and more comfortable environment," a user noted.

Deirdre Bardolf of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.