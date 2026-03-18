Cowboy chef shares 6 survival cooking tricks for minus-30 wind chills and 117-degree heat

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As much of the country shifts from winter storms to warmer temperatures with the arrival of spring, a veteran cowboy cook says decades of experience have taught him how to prepare meals in some of the harshest conditions on Earth.

Kent Rollins, a longtime chuck wagon cook and Outdoor Channel host, has spent decades cooking for ranchers in extreme weather conditions across the country.

"If they can cowboy in it and get horseback, I can cook in it," Rollins told Fox News Digital.

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From minus-30 wind chills to 117-degree heat, Rollins, based in New Mexico, has learned how to adapt while preparing simple meals outdoors year-round.

"Life is simple," he said. "Don't complicate it with cooking."

Rollins has built a following of millions across social media and hosts "Cast Iron Cowboy" on the Outdoor Channel.

He also recently launched the "Cowboy Coffee Hour" podcast with his wife, Shannon, with the two sharing stories from the trail and lessons on grit, faith and the cowboy code.

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Here are six tips Rollins revealed to Fox News Digital that are essential for cooking in extreme conditions, he said.

1. Stay hydrated in extreme heat and watch for warning signs

In high temperatures, Rollins, who was raised in Oklahoma, said hydration is critical — but water alone isn't enough.

"You've got to have something that's going to put some of the good stuff back in you," he said, noting he often turns to electrolytes, bananas and even coconut water.

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He also warned people to pay attention to their bodies.

"If you ever reach up there to wipe your brow and there ain't no sweat no more, you might have done went too far," he said.

2. Dress in layers in the cold to prevent frostbite

Cold weather presents its own dangers, especially for those cooking outdoors for long stretches.

Rollins recommended dressing in layers and wearing moisture-wicking clothing.

"Try to wear something that's going to wick away that moisture in the wintertime if you do get sweating because water and cold make ice," he warned.

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Rollins also stressed the importance of covering exposed areas — noting that frostbite can set in quickly in extreme wind and snow.

3. Plan your meals based on the weather

What's on the menu should change with the weather, Rollins said.

In colder months, he focuses on high-calorie, hearty meals.

"We make a lot of one-pot meals," he said, including stews, chili and homemade sloppy Joes with ground beef, onions, jalapeños, chipotle peppers, adobe sauce and grated cheese to thicken it.

For breakfast, he keeps things straightforward with a biscuit recipe that only calls for self-rising flour and heavy whipping cream.

In extreme heat, however, appetites shrink and meals get lighter.

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"Cowboys ain't going to eat as much, especially at a noon meal," he said.

4. Protect your fire — and always have a backup plan

Cooking outdoors means everything depends on your fire, Rollins said, especially in bad weather.

That means shielding it from wind, snow or rain and having a plan to keep it going.

"Make sure you have some kind of shelter … that the water is not going to put it out," he said.

5. Pre-warm the cast iron in cold weather to avoid cracking

Extreme temperatures can impact cookware, too, Rollins said.

Cast iron should never be taken from very cold to very hot too quickly, he said.

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"If you shock cast iron from really being too cold to too hot in a hurry, you might crack it in half," he said.

Instead, he recommended gradually warming it near a fire or stove before cooking and letting it cool down slowly afterward.

6. Use coolers for more than just keeping food cold

One of Rollins' most versatile tools isn't a pan or a pot. It's a cooler, which he uses in multiple ways, depending on the weather.

In winter, an ice chest can keep ingredients like potatoes from freezing. It can also help thaw meat or hold heat with hot water in it.

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Overall, mindset is the most important ingredient, according to Rollins.

"If it doesn't challenge you, it will never change you," he said.