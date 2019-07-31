Hooters to launch 'premium spirits' line at restaurants, retail locations sometime this fall

Hooters isn’t about to let Bob Dylan or Guy Fieri corner the market on premium spirits.

Earlier this week, the restaurant chain announced its very own line of premium “Hooters Spirits,” to be available at restaurants and select “leading retailers” come autumn.

“Hooters Spirits will deliver on the same high-quality experience that Hooters guests have enjoyed for decades at our iconic restaurants,” reads a press release, which adds that Hooters Spirits are “perfect for every celebratory moment.”

The line includes eight different spirits, including a corn-based Hooters Vodka; Hooters Gin; a Hooters Light Rum and a Hooters Dark Rum; Hooters Tequila in both Silver and Gold varieties; a two-year-aged Hooters American Whiskey; and a Hooters Heat Cinnamon Whiskey.

In honor of the news, Hooters Spirits will also be sponsoring NASCAR driver Chase Elliott at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 17, when he will be driving a “special No. 9 Hooters Spirits Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.”

Hooters has not yet announced any specific date for the release of its Hooters Spirits, but the press release indicates the liquors will become available on Hooters' menus “this fall,” when they will be incorporated into a “selection of signature drinks.”

The restaurant also failed to specify which of its spirits pairs best with just a massive order of chicken wings.