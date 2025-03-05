Mediterranean diet foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner: Here's how to make it happen

If you're looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle and find lighter food choices, the Mediterranean diet could be a way to meet your nutrition and wellness goals this spring and summer.

The diet's foundation is lean proteins, vegetables and healthy fat selections — and it means ingesting far fewer ultra-processed foods than most people consume.

"The Mediterranean diet is a heart-healthy eating pattern inspired by the traditional diets of countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy and Spain," Julie Lopez, a registered dietitian and chef with Virtual Teaching Kitchen in Succasunna, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

"It emphasizes whole, minimally processed foods and has been linked to numerous health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease, improved brain function and better weight management."

Some of the key components of the Mediterranean diet include plant-based foods, healthy fats, moderate dairy consumption, limited red meat, and moderate fish and seafood, Lopez said.

How to do the Mediterranean diet on a budget

For all those who think that choosing healthier foods could cost more when budgets are already tight, Lopez said there are affordable strategies to stay on a healthy track.

Prioritize affordable Mediterranean staples like legumes and beans, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, canned fish, plain yogurt, and nuts and seeds, she said.

Legumes and beans. Rely on pantry staples like lentils, chickpeas and black beans that are high in protein, fiber and very budget-friendly. "Use them in soups, stews and salads," Lopez told Fox News Digital.

Choose wholesome picks like brown rice, barley, whole wheat pasta and oats in bulk to save money and use in multiple meals.

Whole grains. Lopez recommends choosing wholesome picks like brown rice, barley, whole wheat pasta and oats in bulk to save money and use in multiple meals.

Fruits and vegetables. Shop local farmers markets or follow sales for fresh produce with can be the foundation for many meals. Seasonal fresh produce is often cheaper, Lopez said.

Canned fish. Stock up on canned tuna, sardines, mackerel and salmon. "They are a great, budget-friendly source of omega-3s," Lopez told Fox News Digital. "Choose varieties packed in water or olive oil."

Plain yogurt. Buy in larger containers instead of single-serving cups, Lopez advised.

Nuts and seeds. Walnuts, almonds and sunflower seeds are smart choices, Lopez noted.

Batch cooking is also an effective method to save on food costs.

Purchasing ingredients in bulk tends to be less expensive and the meals will last longer, Nataly Georgieva, a registered dietitian with JM Nutrition in Canada, told Fox News Digital.

How to plan your day

If you decide to try the Mediterranean diet, pace yourself, experts recommend.

"Start by making small, manageable changes to create simple daily habits and easy food swaps to help you transition to a Mediterranean-style eating pattern," Lopez told Fox News Digital.

Breakfast

Food swap: Replace sugary cereals or pastries with whole grains like oats or whole wheat toast, Lopez said.

Here are some other breakfast ideas from Lopez to consider.

1. Oatmeal topped with nuts, seeds and fresh fruit

2. Whole-grain toast with avocado and a drizzle of olive oil

3. Greek yogurt with honey, walnuts and berries

4. Scrambled eggs with spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese

Lunch

Food swap: Instead of a sandwich with processed meat, try a hummus and veggie wrap or a salad with beans and olive oil dressing, said Lopez.

Here are other lunch ideas from Lopez.

1. A large salad with leafy greens, chickpeas, olives and a lemon-olive oil dressing

2. Whole grain pita with hummus, cucumbers and feta

3. Lentil soup with a side of whole grain bread

4. A Mediterranean grain bowl with quinoa, roasted veggies and grilled chicken

Dinner

Food swaps: Ditch the frozen pizza and opt for a whole-grain pita pizza with tomato sauce, cheese, shredded rotisserie chicken and vegetables such as onion, tomato or mushroom, said Georgieva.

Skip the ramen with shrimp tempura — instead, replace it with a stir-fry made with shrimp, brown or wild rice and frozen mixed vegetables cooked in olive or avocado oil.

Re-think your pasta and meatballs.

Georgieva said this meal can be easily switched to whole-grain pasta with extra-lean ground turkey, tomato sauce and a side salad made up of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, olive oil and vinegar.

If you don't want ground turkey, swap the meat for canned beans, she advised.

Here are other dinner ideas from Lopez.

1. Grilled salmon with roasted vegetables and quinoa

2. Whole wheat pasta with tomatoes, spinach and olive oil

3. Baked chicken with Mediterranean spices, served with a side of lentils

4. A veggie-packed stir-fry with olive oil and chickpeas