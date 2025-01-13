Keep the eggs but replace 5 bad-for-you breakfast foods, says nutritionist

Eggs have gotten a bad rap in the nutrition space over time for being potential contributors to high cholesterol levels.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), however, recently classified eggs as a "healthy, nutrient-dense food" in a proposed new rule.

The update is the result of changes in nutrition science and dietary recommendations. The agency stated, "Healthy diets are made up of a variety of food groups and nutrients, and the 'healthy' claim can help consumers identify those foods that are the foundation of healthy dietary patterns."

WANT TO KEEP RAW EGGS FRESH LONGER? FOOD SCIENTISTS SAY THEY'VE FOUND A WAY

Although eggs are high in protein and vitamins, one large egg contains about 186 milligrams of cholesterol in its yolk, according to Mayo Clinic, which has turned people away from overeating them.

A recent experiment by a Harvard medical student put eggs and cholesterol to the test when he ate 720 eggs in a month.

The student, Nick Norwitz, reported in a YouTube video that at the end of the month, his cholesterol levels actually dipped by 20%.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, New York-based Robin DeCicco, a certified holistic nutritionist and the founder of Power of Food Education, noted that cardiologists and doctors have advised people "for decades" not to eat eggs or to limit eating egg yolks because they "raise cholesterol."

DOES THE COLOR OF AN EGG'S YOLK MEAN ANYTHING?

"New research shows that eating eggs does not increase your LDL (bad) cholesterol like it was thought to have in the past … and that egg consumption, especially omega 3-enriched pastured eggs, may improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels [and] can decrease risk of dementia and stroke," she said.

DeCicco described eggs as an "accessible" and versatile protein that shouldn't be a food item that's swapped out or modified on your breakfast plate.

"The rest of the breakfast plate – processed meats (sausage, bacon), deep-fried home fries, refined white bread covered in butter and sugary jelly, doughnuts and pastries full of hydrogenated shelf stable oils – is the cause" of poor health, she said.

'I'M A HEART SURGEON, HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT EGGS, YOUR HEART AND YOUR HEALTH'

Replacing the following foods can help boost overall health, keep cholesterol down and decrease obesity and diabetes, according to DeCicco.

5 foods to consider replacing or modifying

1. Processed meats

Processed breakfast meats like bacon and sausage are high in sodium and saturated fat and are linked to colon cancer.

Even "healthier" meat options like turkey bacon are typically processed in the same way, DeCicco warned.

Replace these foods with grilled chicken, salmon or oven roasted organic-sliced turkey breast on the side of eggs for much leaner protein with no saturated fat, the nutritionist recommended.

"You can put some turkey roll-ups on broil in the oven for a few minutes, so they get a little well-done," DeCicco suggested. "Cover with hot sauce or salsa."

She added, "Any meat that is oven-roasted or plain and just not salted or cured — that's going to be so much healthier, less caloric and much lower in sodium."

5 EGG MYTHS DISPELLED BY AN EXPERT, PLUS TIPS FOR EVERY EGG LOVER

DeCicco also recommended organic, nitrate-free chicken sausage as an alternative, since it's lower in total fat, calories and sodium than processed pork sausage.

2. Deep-fried home fries

Home fries are a popular side to an egg dish, but most are cooked in "inflammatory" vegetable oils with "lots of salt" and fat, according to DeCicco.

Instead of preparing deep-fried potatoes, make sweet potato wedges or fries at home by slicing, seasoning and baking them, she said.

"I love making a sweet potato mash, so you can dice up sweet potatoes really finely. Add in some celery and red onion, and sautée it with avocado oil on top of the stove," she said. "You're getting that crunch and that same feel."

This can also be done at home with cauliflower rice, sautéed until crispy to mimic hash browns.

KATE MIDDLETON EATS THIS HEART-HEALTHY 'SUPERFOOD' FOR BREAKFAST EACH DAY

If you're eating breakfast out, DeCicco suggested ordering a baked potato with the skin on, which is filled with fiber.

3. Excess cheese and meats

If an omelet or an egg scramble is your go-to egg style, DeCicco said to beware of loading your dish with an excess of high-fat cheeses, meats and butter.

Reach for more fibrous and antioxidant-rich options like sautéed mushrooms, spinach and caramelized onions for "longevity and blood sugar stabilization."

DeCicco also recommended filling your eggs with "tomatoes, asparagus, zucchini, kale. Anything that is high in fiber and low in calories like veggies increases heart health, lowers the risk of diabetes and keeps you fuller for longer."

4. White bread and bagels

Too much bread, especially white bread made with refined flour, can "rapidly turn to sugar in the body," according to DeCicco.

Pairing your eggs with a bagel, English muffin or toast that's made of white or even whole wheat flour has been linked to inflammation, digestion disruption and belly fat production.

HOW TO MAKE ARTISAN BREAD IF SOURDOUGH IS TOO MUCH OF A COMMITMENT

Instead, DeCicco said, opting for bread made with almond or nut flour or sourdough toast topped with avocado is a healthier "gut-friendly" option made with fewer ingredients.

She said this can be paired with some sliced tomato and everything but the bagel seasoning.

"Look for breads made from whole grains, not flour (that has been milled) and nuts and seeds," she said.

Instead of smearing on butter, jelly or regular cream cheese as a toast or bagel topping, DeCicco said some nut-based cream cheeses on the market are much lower in saturated fat and pair well on top of almond flour bread.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Or top it with avocado or some type of hummus spread," she said. "Then you're always lowering your calories, but you're increasing your fiber. That's so important."

She went on, "I can't speak highly enough about fiber. It really keeps you fuller, longer and prevents disease."

5. Pastries and baked goods

Baked goods are high in sugar and fat.

While some sweets like doughnuts, croissants and muffins are often touted as breakfast foods, DeCicco warned that they're high in refined carbohydrates and sugar, which can cause inflammation, spike blood sugar and increase belly fat and sugar cravings.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

If you're going to eat a sweet breakfast food – even pancakes or waffles – the nutritionist said to choose something that is made from nuts and seed flour that is higher in protein and provides blood sugar-stabilizing fiber.

Substituting a side of high-fiber berries or other fruit is also a great replacement to satisfy a sweet tooth as well.

"It's not just about what you're going to feel like in the moment," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"How you eat is cyclical. It really determines what you want to eat the next day, how productive you were at work, if you have the motivation to go to the gym, how you're sleeping."

"We can really hurt ourselves or help ourselves by what we're choosing to eat – and it really is long-lasting," she said.