10 best diets of 2025 as chosen by nutrition experts

The New Year typically ushers in resolutions to adopt healthier lifestyles, which often means making better food choices.

This week, U.S. News & World Report revealed its annual list of the Best Diets Overall, chosen by a panel of medical and nutrition experts.

The experts all specialized in diabetes, heart health and weight loss.

The diets were chosen for "nutritional completeness, health risks and benefits, long-term sustainability and evidence-based effectiveness," according to the report, as well as their capabilities to achieve specific goals.

"On the list of best diets, there are important commonalities," Tanya Freirich, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Charlotte, North Carolina, told Fox News. (Freirich was not involved in the study.)

"Each diet is evidence-based, includes a variety of foods from all the food groups, and focuses on increasing unprocessed foods with high nutrient density."

Below is the list of the diets topping the list for 2025.

1. Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet has long been linked to a long list of health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, obesity and more.

Studies have found associations between the Mediterranean diet and increased longevity.

The diet is a plant-based nutrition plan that mimics the regional cuisines of the countries along the Mediterranean Sea, such as Italy and Greece.

Primary foods in the diet include whole vegetables, whole grains, fruits, nuts, seeds, and herbs and spices, according to Mayo Clinic’s website. Olive oil is the primary source of added fat.

Other foods — including fish, poultry and dairy — can be incorporated in moderation.

The diet limits red meat, sweets, butter and sugary drinks .

The Mediterranean diet’s health benefits stem from limiting saturated fats, refined carbohydrates (including sugars) and sodium, as well as promoting healthy unsaturated fats, fiber and antioxidants, according to Cleveland Clinic’s website.

2. DASH diet

The DASH diet — the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension diet — was designed by the U.S.-based National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, to help lower blood pressure and promote overall health.

"This well-balanced diet puts an emphasis on increasing fruit and vegetable intake along with whole foods, something most of us fall short on," said Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian and author of "2-Day Diabetes Diet."

"It is a well-balanced, evidence-based eating plan that can offer a variety of health benefits."

3. Flexitarian diet

For those who want to add more plant-based foods to their diet without fully committing to a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, the Flexitarian diet allows for occasional meat consumption, making it more accessible and sustainable for many individuals, Palinski-Wade said.

"This diet has been ranked as one of the easiest diets to follow, thanks to its flexibility and the absence of strict rules or restrictions," she told Fox News Digital.

"Research also suggests that the Flexitarian diet may be more effective than traditional vegetarian or vegan diets at maintaining heart health."

4. MIND diet

The MIND (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) diet is a hybrid of the DASH diet and the Mediterranean diet.

This diet is gaining in popularity, as it may help to benefit brain health and potentially reduce the risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's , noted Palinski-Wade.

"As a flexible meal plan focused on maximizing overall intake of nutrient-dense foods, it may not only improve cognitive health, but could also reduce the risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes , heart disease and certain cancers," she said.

5. Mayo Clinic diet

Designed by Mayo Clinic, this 12-week diet program follows a food pyramid with an emphasis on fruits, vegetables and whole grains, most of which have low calorie density, according to U.S. News.

Members can sign up for a monthly or yearly plan to access meal plans , trackers and other tools to help with healthy eating habits.

6. TLC diet

Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes, also known as the TLC Diet, is a program designed to control hypercholesterolemia ( high cholesterol ).

"The TLC diet is beneficial for heart health due to its focus on reducing saturated fats and cholesterol while emphasizing fiber-rich plant foods and whole grains, effectively managing cholesterol levels and supporting overall cardiovascular well-being," Michelle Routhenstein, a New York-based preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished.com, previously told Fox News Digital.

7. Menopause diet

This eating plan is tailored for women in midlife who are approaching or experiencing menopause. It is designed to alleviate the side effects of hormonal fluctuations and to prevent weight gain, according to US News.

The diet emphasizes whole foods like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, lean proteins and soy products.

It limits simple carbohydrates, fatty foods, sugars, alcohol and caffeine.

The diet has "proven health benefits," the report states.

8. Dr. Weil's anti-inflammatory diet

Designed by Dr. Andrew Weil, an integrative medicine doctor, this diet plan is designed to reduce and prevent inflammation.

The diet emphasizes unprocessed foods, including lean proteins, healthy fats and fruits and vegetables.

"It is a way of selecting and preparing anti-inflammatory foods based on scientific knowledge of how they can help your body maintain optimum health," said Dr. Weil’s website.

"Along with influencing inflammation, this natural anti-inflammatory diet will provide steady energy and ample vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids dietary fiber and protective phytonutrients."

9. Volumetrics diet

This diet allows for the consumption of all foods, but calls for larger quantities of low-calorie, healthy meals to curb hunger.

"This diet focuses on satiety and offers flexibility, making it easy to stick with," said Palinski-Wade.

"All diets should be something you can maintain long-term for long-lasting success."

"The focus on adding high-volume foods, which are often rich in fiber, may promote a variety of health benefits, from weight loss to lower cholesterol levels and improved heart health ."

The dietitian noted that the Volumetrics diet is also easy to follow, as it does not involve strict rules or restrictions and can be tailored to individual needs and preferences.

10. Cleveland Clinic diet

The Cleveland Clinic has launched its own diet app "designed to optimize wellness, weight loss and heart health," according to the report.

The wellness tracker allows people to enter their food intake and activity.

Based on their answers to a questionnaire, each user is guided to enter either the HeartSmart (heart-friendly) or BodyGuard (overall well-being) program.

"The goal is to help educate consumers on healthy eating and eating for health instead of just looking at weight loss for overall health," said Julia Zumpano, registered dietitian nutritionist at the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition and one of the developers of the app, in the report.

What's the best diet for you?

When recommending diets for people, Freirich advises avoiding overly restrictive diets or diets that heavily depend on packaged foods.

"Most importantly, the best diet is the one that works best for your life, medical history and health goals. Discussing dietary changes with your doctor and a registered dietitian is a surefire way to find the best diet for you."