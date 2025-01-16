Eating this breakfast food could help you live longer, study suggests

Eating breakfast regularly has been shown to help reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity, according to UC Davis Health. There is also evidence that eating a healthy breakfast helps with brain function, especially memory and focus, the University of California-operated health provider said.

Now, new research has revealed that oatmeal can promote longevity.

Fox News Digital spoke with two health experts about the claims.

Included in the test group of a recent study by the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine was a 105-year-old woman. One step in her normal daily routine was eating oatmeal, according to Dr. Mike Sevilla, a family physician at Salem Family Care in Salem, Ohio. (He was not associated with the recent study.)

"I also remember a study from about 10 years ago from the Journal of the American Medical Association in which the participants included oatmeal in their diet," the doctor said. "And the study revealed a decrease in premature death in those who regularly ate oatmeal."

Other studies about the health effects of oatmeal show it can lead to lower cholesterol levels and an improvement in blood sugar levels, which may decrease the chance of heart disease and diabetes, Sevilla also said.

Health benefits of oatmeal

Oatmeal is easy to prepare, inexpensive and customizable to personal tastes; people can add such ingredients as fruit, nuts, seeds, nut butters and spices.

Here are four health benefits that oatmeal offers.

1. Oatmeal may decrease cholesterol and blood sugar

These health benefits usually decrease the chance of developing heart disease and diabetes, Sevilla said.

"We believe the mechanisms for this are decreasing the absorption of cholesterol into the body and having better control of insulin in the system, which influences blood sugar levels in the body," he explained.

2. Oatmeal may boost the immune system

The comforting breakfast favorite can help ward off colds and winter health woes.

"This is because minerals like selenium and copper strengthen white blood cells – a type of cell that fights illness and infection," according to Health Reporter, a medical information website.

"Oatmeal is incredibly nutrient dense, full of multiple vitamins and minerals."

Oatmeal ingredients can also improve immune responses and can "combat pathogens, remove foreign substances, fight unwanted bacteria and prevent long-term diseases," according to Health Reporter.

3. Oatmeal can help with digestion

Not only is oatmeal a go-to breakfast that's satisfying and filling, the digestive benefits can also help the gut.

Oatmeal is a fantastic source of soluble fiber, Brittany Kingry, a registered dietitian who is director of dietetics for CoreLife Novant Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital.

"Oatmeal contains beta-glucans, which are a form of soluble fiber that dissolves in water and turns into a thick gel-like substance in your gut," she said.

"This will help slow your digestion, increase good bacteria growth in the gut and assist with reduced blood glucose response as well as insulin response times."

4. Oatmeal is nutrient dense

You can start your day feeling like a nutrition winner.

"Oatmeal is incredibly nutrient dense, full of multiple vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, folate and B vitamins, to name a few," Kingry said.

Drawbacks to understand

Although oatmeal is a beneficial breakfast pick that boasts nutritional advantages, too much of it can have a few drawbacks, said experts.

"While oatmeal has wonderful benefits and is full of fiber, we have to be cautious of how much and what type of oatmeal we are incorporating into our diets," Kingry cautioned.

Here's what to know.

1. Oatmeal is considered a high-carbohydrate food

For a better balance of food groups, Kingry recommended adding some protein to your breakfast menu.

"We need to ensure that we are not eating it by itself but pairing it with protein to help with stabilizing blood sugar," Kingry told Fox News Digital.

"You can do this by adding nuts, protein powder (make sure to add extra water or it will become grainy) or nut butter into the oatmeal or simply by adding a lean breakfast meat on the side."

If a person has diabetes or insulin resistance, oatmeal may not be the best option because of the high carbohydrate amount, Kingry said.

"They may benefit more from a protein-centered diet first thing in the morning and having ½ cup oatmeal on the side if desired," she said.

2. Too much oatmeal can be problematic

Purchasing oatmeal in the grocery store can be tricky, Kingry said.

Beware those options with "added sugars or sugar alternatives," she said. "It is always suggested to purchase plain rolled oats to help with limiting the sugar content."

Another thing to note, Kingry said, is that while oats are naturally gluten-free, some oats can become contaminated during processing or handling.

Instead, individuals "looking for gluten-free options should pay attention to labeling for brands that are certified gluten-free."

Kingry recommended sticking to the serving size (1 packet or ½ cup uncooked) that's outlined on the label of the oatmeal that's purchased.

"It's very easy to overconsume," she cautioned.