How taverns, ale and hearty meals fueled America's fight for independence amid Continental Congress

As the nation celebrates the Fourth of July, Americans across the country are chowing down on some classic favorites — everything from burgers to baked beans to potato salad.

But what were the Founding Fathers eating during the Continental Congress in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776?

Some records still survive of their time 249 years ago.

Jane Hampton Cook, a presidential historian and the author of "Battlefield Blessings: Stories of Faith & Courage from the Revolutionary War," told Fox News Digital about the food choices of the representatives of the 13 colonies.

The Library of Congress still has Thomas Jefferson's memorandum books, which show that he paid for beer on July 6, 1776, two days after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, said Cook.

John Adams' diary is also a rich source of information about what they dined on, Cook said.

"John Adams ate many dinners with other members of the Continental Congress," the historian said. "They dined at different houses in Philadelphia."

One meal stood out to Adams – and he wrote about it in great detail, Cook said.

Though his host was a plainly dressed Quaker, Adams observed lavish hospitality in a diary entry from the First Continental Congress.

"But this plain Friend, and his plain, tho pretty Wife, with her Thee's and Thou's, had provided us the most costly entertainment – Ducks, Hams, Chickens, Beef, Pigg, Tarts, Creams, Custards, Gellies, fools, Trifles, floating Islands, Beer, Porter, Punch, Wine and a long &c," Adams wrote in his diary.

Michael Politz, founder of Food & Beverage Magazine and an American history aficionado, told Fox News Digital that Adams regularly griped to his wife Abigail about the "very indifferent" meals in Philadelphia.

"He described frugal, uninspired fare and lackluster service in taverns that definitely wouldn't have earned any modern culinary accolades," Politz noted.

"Even as the nation was being born, the Founders' plates reflected the practical, vibrant and diverse food culture of Philadelphia."

"Jefferson, ever the gourmand, kept quiet about the food during Congress itself, but his later culinary obsessions are well documented."

So, what food was in season in the summer of 1776? Philly's markets would have been stocked with loads of different produce, including strawberries, blackberries and early blueberries, said Politz.

Farmers would also offer spinach, dandelion greens and lettuce in addition to corn, peas and beans. Popular local herbs would have included thyme, sage and mint.

Politz also noted that they ate meats like pork, chicken and beef, plus fish from the Delaware River. To wash it all down, they'd opt for cider and ale.

Most of their eating was done in taverns, Politz said, which were the "epicenter of public life."

Tavern meals were practical, quick and often shared, said Politz. They served as community places where delegates could build consensus, forge alliances and further the fight for independence.

"Food wasn't just fuel. It was part of the political process."

"The City Tavern, in particular, was where deals were struck, roast dinners were served, and politics mixed with ale … Delegates like Adams, [Benjamin] Franklin and [George] Washington dined there regularly, often at a large table reserved for Congress members," Politz said.

"The menu? Wild game, seafood, dried fruits, chowders, puddings, pies and local produce."

But Adams' New England palate didn't mean that all of Philadelphia's food was lacking.

Compared to other colonies, Philadelphia's cuisine "was more diverse and cosmopolitan," said Politz.

"Its food scene blended English, German and Dutch influences – think scrapple, sausages, fresh pretzels, smoked meats and plenty of root vegetables," he said.

