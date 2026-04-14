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Food-Drink

'Star Trek' legend William Shatner, 95, torn between two cuisines for his last meal

Shatner praised 'sophisticated Mexican' food and expressed a growing interest in mole sauce

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
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William Shatner may have explored the "final frontier," but when it comes to his last meal, the 95-year-old actor says the choice comes down to two earthly favorites.

The "Star Trek" actor's comments are making the rounds after The Takeout resurfaced Shatner's 2019 appearance on the "Your Last Meal with Rachel Belle" podcast.

In the interview, Shatner — best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek" series and later reprising the role in films — did not land on just one dish.

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He said his final pick would come down to a choice between Japanese and Mexican cuisine.

"I'm a real sushi aficionado," he told Belle. "I really love the simplicity, and yet the complexity of Japanese cuisine."

William Shatner standing on the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

William Shatner said his ideal last meal would come down to a choice between Japanese and Mexican cuisine. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUNIVERSAL via Getty Images)

But he had to make room for another of his favorites, too.

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When asked what his favorite dish of the moment was, he said, "I haven't had breakfast, and I'm thinking, where do I want to go for lunch? I'm thinking Mexican — but sophisticated Mexican. Mexican with an expert's touch."

Sushi platter with various types of sushi on a wooden board

Shatner said in an interview that he’s a "real sushi aficionado." (iStock)

Shatner later added, "Mexican cuisine is taking its rightful stage in the world, and a great Mexican — we were talking mole and avocado and rice and beans — I mean, a sophisticated Mexican cuisine is really good and healthy," he said.

The Canadian actor expressed a growing interest in mole, a traditional Mexican sauce known for its rich blend of chiles, spices and sometimes chocolate.

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"Since I don't know too much about mole, I might like to try a little chocolate in the night," he said.

The dish has come up before on the podcast, with Guillermo del Toro naming mole poblano as his last meal, Belle noted. 

"Your Last Meal," a James Beard Award-finalist podcast, features celebrities — including Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jenny Slate and Greta Gerwig — sharing their ideal final meal and the stories behind it.

A vendor holding a taco filled with mole, rice, and chapulines

The actor highlighted dishes such as mole, avocado, rice and beans while discussing his food preferences. (iStock)

Shatner's love of avocado, meanwhile, was made clear throughout his chat with Belle.

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At one point in the conversation, he praised avocado toast, but stressed that the bread is what really makes or breaks the dish.

"It can't be too crisp because then it breaks, but it can't be too mealy because then it just bends," he said.

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He added that the quality of the toast is "just as important as the quality of the avocado."

Shatner's preferences might not come as a surprise. 

Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock and William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk stand together in a Star Trek scene.

The 95-year-old "Star Trek" actor, right, highlighted dishes like mole, avocado, rice and beans while discussing his food preferences. (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

The actor has shown a long-running interest in food, from sharing a muffin recipe featuring instant espresso as a surprising secret ingredient to appearances related to food and drinks, including ads for Raisin Bran, a turkey fryer safety PSA and his own wine-tasting series, Tasting Table reported.

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Shatner has also previously highlighted his love of Mexican food, saying once in an interview that his ideal day in California includes "lunch in a great neighborhood Mexican restaurant."

In addition to still exploring flavors across cuisines, Shatner remains active at 95, most recently touring with "The Wrath of Khan" screenings and live audience discussions, according to reports.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

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