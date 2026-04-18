Forget $90 Vegas buffets: America's top-rated spots deliver all-you-can-eat for less

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All-you-can-eat dining is making a comeback across the U.S. — and a new report has revealed the top-rated buffets in the country.

While high-end buffets in Las Vegas can cost more than $90 per person, many of the top-rated all-you-can-eat spots in America are much more affordable and located far from major tourist hubs, according to the report.

The analysis, conducted by BetUS, ranked buffets based on Google review scores, adult meal prices and beverage prices. The findings come as the buffet industry experiences a major rebound, with the global market valued at roughly $700 billion, according to industry data.

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The betting site's report compiled the top 20 buffets in the U.S., the top 20 worldwide — from the Philippines to Bulgaria — and the top 10 most expensive.

Here are five of the best stateside spots.

1. Blossom Buffet – West Columbia, South Carolina

Taking the top spot as the best buffet in America, Blossom Buffet earned a 4.5-star Google rating while keeping prices relatively low at $17.25 for an all-you-can-eat meal with unlimited soft drinks. The restaurant offers a wide range of Asian dishes including sushi, hibachi and traditional Chinese fare with more than 70 items available, according to its website.

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2. Oklahoma City’s Incredible Food and Fun – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Ranked second on the list, this buffet combines casual dining with family entertainment. At just $10.99 for adults, it is one of the most affordable spots on the list. The 80,000-square-foot space features arcade games, rides and attractions like laser tag and go-karts, making it a popular destination for families looking for fun paired with classic comfort food.

3. Breitbach’s Country Dining – Sherrill, Iowa

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One of the highest-rated buffets in the country, Breitbach’s holds a 4.8-star rating. Priced at $19.95, the Iowa restaurant offers homestyle dishes, including beloved homemade pie, in a historic setting. Opened in 1852, it is considered the state’s oldest food and drinking establishment and has remained family-owned for six generations.

4. Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet – Mount Vernon, New York

For diners visiting the New York area, Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet ranked among the top 10 nationwide. With a 4.4-star rating and a price of $14.99, the buffet, which sits just north of New York City, offers a wide selection of dishes from American and Mexican to Italian, Japanese and Chinese, making it one of the more accessible high-ranking options in a major metro region.

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5. Umi Hotpot and Seafood Buffet – City of Industry, California

Despite being one of the higher-priced buffets on the list, Umi Hotpot and Seafood Buffet stands out for its high 4.8-star rating. At $25.99, it offers a more premium all-you-can-eat experience compared to others in the rankings, with a focus on seafood and hot pot options. It is also loved for its free soft drink policy.

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Many of the report’s top-ranked buffets are tucked away in smaller cities, with meals often costing under $20. Meanwhile, some of the priciest buffets in the country can soar beyond $75 more per person, highlighting Americans’ growing appetite for affordable yet high-quality alternatives.