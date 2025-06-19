Ordinary ancient Romans ate 'luxury' meat at fast-food shops, new research reveals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly published research is providing a fascinating glimpse into how ancient Romans enjoyed their fast food — shedding more light on life in antiquity.

In a recent journal article entitled "Urban Consumption of Thrushes in the Early Roman City of Pollentia, Mallorca," researcher Alejandro Valenzuela discovered previously unknown information about how Romans consumed thrushes, a type of small bird.

Until now, it was assumed that thrushes were a delicacy, reserved only for the rich. But Valenzuela found that these birds were actually consumed by the masses.

The proof, Valenzuela said, was found in a first-century cesspit in Mallorca, Spain, where the bones of multiple species of animals were found. The pit was once connected to a fast-food shop called a taberna.

Valenzuela, a researcher at the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies in Mallorca, spoke with Fox News Digital about his findings.

"The key takeaway is that thrushes, once considered a luxury delicacy reserved for the Roman elite, were actually part of the everyday foodscape in cities like Pollentia," the antiquity expert revealed.

"This challenges long-held assumptions and highlights how archaeological evidence – especially from refuse contexts like cesspits – can give us direct insight into daily life, food habits and economic strategies of ordinary people in the ancient world."

At the Pollentia site, archaeologists also found the remains of pigs, sheep, goat, fish and shellfish – showing how varied the Roman diet was.

"Frying in oil was a common Roman technique for small birds, especially in urban food settings where speed and simplicity were key."

"These spaces likely served stews, small fried or grilled meats, legumes and wine – meals convenient for those without kitchens at home," Valenzuela said.

In terms of cooking methods used, Valenzuela said thrushes were likely pan-fried instead of grilled, according to the evidence at the site.

"Frying in oil was a common Roman technique for small birds, especially in urban food settings where speed and simplicity were key," he said.

Archaeologists also found that thrushes' skeletons were missing large, meatier bones like femurs and humeri.

"The presence of fragmented sterna supports the idea that the birds were flattened to allow for quick cooking," he posited.

Ancient Romans likely enjoyed these meats with vinegar, herbs, spices and a fermented fish sauce called garum, according to Valenzuela.

"Small birds could be served on skewers or simple ceramic plates," he said.

The expert added, "The fact that thrushes were sold in bundles of 10, as per Diocletian's Price Edict, also suggests they were prepared in quantity, likely for immediate consumption by hand or on simple serving ware."

He said establishments like tabernae and popinae primarily served working-class urban populations, offering quick and affordable meals.

The flavor isn't exactly like chicken, the researcher said.

The classicist also stressed that Roman cooking was highly resourceful and, unlike American fast food today, urban vendors served most parts of the animal.

"In Pollentia, pig remains dominate the assemblage, and the presence of cranial and foot bones suggests that less-valued parts were also processed and consumed, likely as broths or stews," Valenzuela said.

"That said, prime cuts were always more valuable and may have been sold separately or used in specific dishes."

What did these small thrushes taste like? Valenzuela said the flavor isn't exactly like chicken.

"Their taste is more comparable to other small game birds like quail or woodcock," he said. "Lean, slightly gamey and rich, especially when pan-fried or roasted."

Though archaeologists only discovered animal bones at the Pollentia site, some excavators have been lucky enough to find preserved Roman food.

