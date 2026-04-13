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Food-Drink

Popular airline rolls out free bag perk for certain travelers — but there's a catch

Deal applies to select locations, was announced alongside Southwest's new Santa Rosa service

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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One of America's biggest airlines is adding a new perk for wine lovers.

On April 7, Southwest Airlines announced it was beginning a new program called "Sip and Ship," allowing its customers to check one case of wine at no cost.

The deal applies to select West Coast locations and was announced alongside Southwest's launch of service in Santa Rosa, California, in the heart of Sonoma wine country.

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Starting April 24, the perk allows passengers age 21 and older to check up to 12 bottles in one properly packaged wine case — subject to standard baggage limits and route restrictions, with no liability for damage.

Wine cases "should be placed in a standard wine shipping box or wine suitcase that meets checked bag requirements," the company noted.

Southwest Airlines plane on runway

Southwest Airlines announced a new "Sip & Ship" program allowing passengers to check a case of wine at no cost. (Getty Images)

The program is only offered to customers flying to and from certain West Coast locations, including Santa Rosa, according to the airline.

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Southwest customers can fly to Santa Rosa directly from Las Vegas, Denver, San Diego and Burbank.

In a statement, Southwest's chief operating officer Andrew Watterson said the airline was "excited to open the door to more of California’s incredible destinations."

Business people standing at airport baggage claim area with luggage carousel

Customers flying between select cities can now transport wine home more easily under Southwest's new policy. (iStock)

"[E]specially [to] the stunning wine region of Sonoma County, as we add our 14th airport to our already best-in-industry intra-California service," the official added.

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"By adding service to Sonoma County Airport and launching Sip and Ship, we’re offering our customers even more convenience and an opportunity to continue sipping and savoring their time in wine country."

Happy young man toasting with wine with his girlfriend in a restaurant

A travel expert said the perk removes a common friction point for visitors exploring wine destinations. (iStock)

The new deal is a "smart, experience-driven perk that taps into how people actually travel today," said Amy West, a travel expert based in Florida.

West told Fox News Digital that travelers are increasingly seeking out food and wine experiences — and Southwest "is meeting them right at that moment of discovery."

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"Being able to bring a case of wine home without added cost removes a common friction point and makes the trip feel more rewarding," said West.

"It also signals a broader shift where airlines are looking beyond just the seat and focusing on enhancing the overall travel experience."

A hillside cabernet sauvignon vineyard growing under warm weather conditions near Healdsburg, California.

The airline's Santa Rosa service connects travelers directly to Sonoma County, a major hub for wine tourism. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Overall, West said that the offering "encourages more intentional travel tied to specific destinations, especially wine regions, while adding tangible value without raising fares."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest for additional comment.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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