McDonald's prices from 1991 ignite discussion among nostalgic millennials: 'It tasted better, too'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of millennials recently took to Reddit to reminisce about how cheap fast food used to be, as well as lament how much the price has risen since their childhoods.

On a popular subreddit filled with 800,000 users born between 1981 and 1996, a recent post focused on the price of food in 1991.

A user shared a graphic stating that a McDonald's feast once cost only $12, including 99 cents for medium fries, 79 cents for a cheeseburger and $1.85 for a Big Mac.

FAST-FOOD MENU ITEMS THAT CHEFS LIKE TO EAT

The graphic showed that a Filet-o-Fish cost just $1.29 in 1991 and a medium drink went for 89 cents.

The post was upvoted by over 5,200 users and attracted over 400 commenters with varied reactions.

Many of the Redditors said they fondly remembered the old prices and the quality of the food.

"Anyone remember the 29-cent hamburgers and 39-cent cheeseburgers?" one person asked.

MCDONALD'S CHEF REVEALS WHY COFFEE FROM FAST-FOOD GIANT TASTES SO GOOD

"This is my childhood," another Redditor responded. "Two quarters for a cheeseburger and change."

"And it tasted better, too," a third person said.

Users also mourned the McDonald's dollar menu, which has dwindled in size since 1991.

"I feel like the sweet spot for McDonald's was 2008. The dollar menu was insane," one person said.

MCDONALD'S IS MOST POPULAR FAST-FOOD RESTAURANT BY GOOGLE SEARCHES, SAYS STUDY

"Today in California, the McChicken is a little over $4," a Golden State resident chimed in.

Others were skeptical of the graphic's claims, thinking that current prices were reasonable when taking inflation into account.

The graphic does contradict the Big Mac Index, which holds that the average cost of a Big Mac with tax was $2.25.

"McChicken was $1 in [the] early 2000s, how is it more expensive in 1991?" one person said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"These prices don't look right to me," a former employee observed. "I worked at McDonald's in 2005 and some of this food was cheaper in 2005 than it was in 1991??"

"Twelve dollars was not cheap in 1991," another user argued.

One person on Reddit took matters into his or her own hands and recreated the order while factoring in all the coupons and deals that the McDonald's app offers.

The user found that the deals made prices pretty similar to what they were in the early '90s.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"I used the app and recreated this order … [The] cost is $26.26 after all deals and taxes," the user said.

The commenter added, "According to a U.S. Inflation calculator I googled, $12.07 in '91 would be about $28.49 today. Seems pretty on point, but I would guess the cost is made up in quality and/or quantity."

McDonald's, headquartered in Chicago, told Fox News Digital in a statement that great value "has always been part of McDonald's DNA, and that commitment remains strong today."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The company and our franchisees, who own and operate over 95% of U.S. restaurants, work hard to keep everyday prices affordable for our customers," the company said.

"And with our McValue offerings like the popular Meal Deal bundle, Buy One Add One for $1, and countless other local and digital deals … it's never been easier to get more for less when you visit McDonald's."