©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

McDonald's prices from 1991 ignite discussion among nostalgic millennials: 'It tasted better, too'

Reddit users debate whether fast food was actually cheaper decades ago when considering inflation

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Newlyweds celebrate marriage with McDonald's buffet, delighting guests Video

Newlyweds celebrate marriage with McDonald's buffet, delighting guests

Some newlyweds in Wisconsin served up a surprise at their wedding reception by dishing out McDonald's favorites as a late-night snack and guests couldn't get enough.

A group of millennials recently took to Reddit to reminisce about how cheap fast food used to be, as well as lament how much the price has risen since their childhoods.

On a popular subreddit filled with 800,000 users born between 1981 and 1996, a recent post focused on the price of food in 1991.

A user shared a graphic stating that a McDonald's feast once cost only $12, including 99 cents for medium fries, 79 cents for a cheeseburger and $1.85 for a Big Mac.

The graphic showed that a Filet-o-Fish cost just $1.29 in 1991 and a medium drink went for 89 cents.

The post was upvoted by over 5,200 users and attracted over 400 commenters with varied reactions.

McDonald's Big Mac meal next to British menu

Folks on Reddit have been debating the price changes that have taken place at McDonald's since the 1990s. (Harry Prosser/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images; King/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Many of the Redditors said they fondly remembered the old prices and the quality of the food.

"Anyone remember the 29-cent hamburgers and 39-cent cheeseburgers?" one person asked.

"This is my childhood," another Redditor responded. "Two quarters for a cheeseburger and change."

"And it tasted better, too," a third person said.

Children eating McDonald's feast

"This is my childhood," a Redditor recalled of dining at McDonald's in the 1990s. Above, an image of McDonald's food from 1996. (Mark Peterson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Users also mourned the McDonald's dollar menu, which has dwindled in size since 1991.

"I feel like the sweet spot for McDonald's was 2008. The dollar menu was insane," one person said.

"Today in California, the McChicken is a little over $4," a Golden State resident chimed in.

Others were skeptical of the graphic's claims, thinking that current prices were reasonable when taking inflation into account.

An employee serving fries at McDonald's in 1996

Given inflation, some Redditors have questioned whether McDonald's prices have changed all that much since the 1990s. (Mark Peterson/Corbis via Getty Images)

The graphic does contradict the Big Mac Index, which holds that the average cost of a Big Mac with tax was $2.25.

"McChicken was $1 in [the] early 2000s, how is it more expensive in 1991?" one person said.

"These prices don't look right to me," a former employee observed. "I worked at McDonald's in 2005 and some of this food was cheaper in 2005 than it was in 1991??"

"Twelve dollars was not cheap in 1991," another user argued.

McDonald's sign in 1998

Great value "has always been part of McDonald's DNA, and that commitment remains strong today," a company spokesperson told Fox News Digital. (James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images)

One person on Reddit took matters into his or her own hands and recreated the order while factoring in all the coupons and deals that the McDonald's app offers.

The user found that the deals made prices pretty similar to what they were in the early '90s. 

"I used the app and recreated this order … [The] cost is $26.26 after all deals and taxes," the user said. 

McDonald's Fast Food Restaurant

"It's never been easier to get more for less when you visit McDonald's," said the company in a statement.  (iStock)

The commenter added, "According to a U.S. Inflation calculator I googled, $12.07 in '91 would be about $28.49 today. Seems pretty on point, but I would guess the cost is made up in quality and/or quantity."

McDonald's, headquartered in Chicago, told Fox News Digital in a statement that great value "has always been part of McDonald's DNA, and that commitment remains strong today."

"The company and our franchisees, who own and operate over 95% of U.S. restaurants, work hard to keep everyday prices affordable for our customers," the company said. 

An employee at Strasbourg's central McDonald's restaurant serves lunches to customers September 17, 2009. Strasbourg's "Place des Halles" McDonald's restaurant was the first one to open in France and celebrates its 30th anniversary on Thursday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler(FRANCE SOCIETY FOOD HEALTH) - RTR27YCE

"I would guess the cost is made up in quality and/or quantity," said one person. (Reuters)

"And with our McValue offerings like the popular Meal Deal bundle, Buy One Add One for $1, and countless other local and digital deals … it's never been easier to get more for less when you visit McDonald's."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.