Costco worker reveals why baked goods are never sold hot, and the mold risk behind it

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Costco shoppers who stock up on croissants, bagels and pastries may have wondered why baked goods from the brand are never sold hot out of the oven — and they may finally have an answer.

In a Reddit thread asking Costco employees what they wish customers would start or stop doing, one self-identified bakery worker revealed why certain baked goods are cooled before reaching shoppers.

"I work at the bakery," the Reddit user wrote in the two-year-old thread, which was recently resurfaced by Tasting Table.

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"A super common one ... is assuming everything put out is hot like the bread," the Redditor wrote. "The bread is packed in breathable bags with holes in them, so it's OK to be hot."

The user then detailed why other baked goods are treated differently.

"You will never be given hot croissants, bagels, etc. Those are in enclosed boxes and the items must be cooled to below 80 degrees before being packed or it could introduce mold," the person wrote.

"So many people feel up the boxes or ask if something is hot from the oven. ... It will never be hot if it gets to you."

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When hot food is sealed in enclosed packaging, trapped steam can create condensation — which can affect the texture, shorten shelf life and potentially cause mold to grow.

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco to confirm the claim.

The post struck a chord with shoppers long curious why Costco's bakery items are sold at room temperature even though they are baked fresh in-store.

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Another self-identified employee echoed the broader point about finicky customer expectations in the bakery section, describing a common habit that they said can be frustrating.

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"Asking for bakery items [to be] packaged when the product is out on the floor," the person said.

"Just take one off the table. Especially croissants. We bake them every day."

The same commenter also addressed shoppers searching for fresher dates on bakery items.

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"On a similar note, digging through bakery items looking for a fresher date," the person added.

"For breads, in particular. There are only ever two dates out there for breads. The ones from the day before and the ones from that day."

The first employee also pointed to another customer habit that can be frustrating in the baked goods department.

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"I guess the most instantly annoying thing is asking for samples of everything," the person wrote.

Overall, the post drew hundreds of comments and "upvotes" from Costco fans and employees alike, hungry to dish on the Issaquah, Washington-based warehouse chain known for its popular bakery items, free samples and bustling food court.