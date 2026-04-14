Chick-fil-A copycat recipe revealed as CEO shares ingredient that makes it taste like the original

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Sometimes a Chick-fil-A craving hits on a Sunday — but a good chicken sandwich is still within reach at home.

Though the original is hard to beat, a Connecticut-based man's viral recipe shows how to recreate a similar version in your own kitchen.

James Walker, a Connecticut-based restaurant industry executive, recently shared his own private Chick-fil-A copycat recipe on X.

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Walker, CEO of Lunchbox — a platform that powers technology for major restaurant chains — and a former Southern resident, said he developed the recipe after moving away from Atlanta.

In the X post, Walker said that he "used to make this for my daughter when we moved away from Atlanta, and we didn't have Chick-fil-As yet."

He outlined the recipe step by step for followers, including how to season the flour mixture and create a crispy coating.

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Specifically, Walker advised using small chicken breast halves and marinating them in a pickle juice mixture before double-coating and frying for a crispy finish.

The recipe quickly drew reaction from users on X.

"So good. I use buttermilk and pickle juice in my marinade," one reader said.

"I’m going to have to give this a go!" another X user wrote.

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A third commenter said, "Thanks for this. My wife and son have problems with gluten. ... This will allow us to have our favorite sandwich by having a choice [for] the ingredients."

Walker later demonstrated the recipe for Fox News Digital in a step-by-step video.

He told Fox News Digital the recipe "is something we've been making in the Walker household for a number of years."

Said Walker, "All of the kids love Chick-fil-A. They want it for their birthday meal, and sometimes we're either too far away from a Chick-fil-A or their birthday falls on a Sunday. So this is what we do."

Here's the full recipe below.

Ingredients

2 small chicken breasts (3.5–4 oz each)

Breading

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

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Egg wash

1 egg

1/2 cup of milk

For frying

Canola oil

For assembly

2 sandwich buns (buttered and toasted)

Pickle slices

Chick-fil-A sauce (or similar)

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Directions

1. Marinate the chicken. Place chicken breast halves in a 50/50 pickle juice and water mixture. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Combine dry ingredients. In a bowl, mix flour, powdered sugar, paprika, black pepper, chili powder, salt and baking powder.

3. Make egg wash. In a separate bowl, whisk together egg and milk.

4. Coat the chicken. Dip the marinated chicken into the egg mixture, then coat in the flour mixture. Repeat the process for a thicker, crispy coating.

5. Pan fry. Place chicken in hot oil in a saucepan and cook for 3–4 minutes per side. Remove and place on paper towels to drain.

6. Assemble the sandwich. Spread sauce on toasted buns, add lettuce and pickles, place chicken on top and close sandwich.

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7. Serve. Include waffle fries if desired.