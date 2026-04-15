Shoplifter's beefy backpack rips open on escalator, sending dozens of steaks sprawling across floor

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In what can only be described as a high "steaks" game of tug-of-war, a brazen shoplifter at a supermarket in the U.K. found himself at the center of a viral "beef" with local security after he attempted to smuggle a small fortune in red meat out of the building, Jam Press reported.

The incident took place at a Tesco Extra in the United Kingdom. It was captured on a mobile phone, racking up over 400,000 views after surfacing on April 9.

The drama began when a sharp-eyed security guard noticed a man acting suspiciously as he headed toward the exit.

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Rather than use a standard shopping basket or cart, the man’s backpack appeared to be bulging at the seams — its straps straining under the weight of unidentified and clearly heavy cargo.

As the suspect attempted to make a clean getaway via the store’s downward escalator, the guard made his move.

A bizarre, slow-motion struggle ensued on the moving stairs — all the way to the outer doors of the building.

A fellow shopper, unable to contain his or her laughter, took video of the scene as the security officer grabbed hold of the would-be shoplifter's packed bag, refusing to let the thief make a full descent toward the exit.

The brazen "burger-lar" didn’t give up easily.

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The two men engaged in a desperate grappling match until the backpack finally gave way.

In a scene described by commenters as "pure chaos," the bag’s zipper failed, sending a cascade of vacuum-sealed steaks across the supermarket floor.

Dozens of premium cuts lay scattered like a meaty carpet.

While staff were momentarily stunned by the sheer volume of the steal, the suspect took advantage of the distraction, untangling himself from the struggle and bolting for the exit before police could arrive.

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Meat has become a primary target for shoplifters, according to recent data.

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Get Licensed's UK Retail Crime Report named meat as the U.K.'s most stolen item in 2025, with 85% of retailers reporting high theft rates.

"That’s like two grand in steaks," one viewer noted. "A valuable commodity nowadays."

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Another commenter pointed out the evolution of petty crime.

"Standards in shoplifting seem to be getting higher now," the person wrote. "Back in the '80s, they nicked fish fingers."

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Jam Press reportedly approached Lancashire Police for comment.