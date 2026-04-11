Cowboy chef says phones and screens at dinner are tearing American families apart

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"Cowboy" Kent Rollins has spent decades cooking for ranches across America, but his message goes far beyond cast-iron pans and campfire tips.

The longtime chuck wagon cook and TV personality is urging Americans to put down their phones at the dinner table, saying the habit is taking away from family connections.

"There are more people sitting at a table now, whether it's at a restaurant or at home, holding a cell phone instead of a fork," Rollins, based in New Mexico, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

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Known for his appearances on the Food Network and his Outdoor Channel show "Cast Iron Cowboy," Rollins said he believes the simple act of gathering to share a meal without digital distractions can strengthen families and communities.

"America would be a better place all the way around if we still all gathered around the table, took our hats off, held hands, thanked God for what we have and the blessings that we're getting every day, and thanked him for the meal and the hands that prepared it," he said.

As modern life becomes increasingly fast-paced and tech-driven, Rollins suggests returning to more traditional mealtime habits, which he said can have a meaningful impact.

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"The world has sort of gotten away from that, but let's all get gathered back up at that table," he urged.

While about 55% of Americans report eating dinner with family, 63% say they watch TV during the meal and 28% say they use their phones, while just 41% say they talk with others at the table, according to a YouGov survey conducted last year.

But for Rollins, the dinner table has long served as more than just a place to eat.

"As my mother said, it's not the legs of the table that hold it up," he recalled. "It's the family around it."

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That means "keep that phone in your pocket, enjoy the food and don't forget to bless it," he said.

Looking back, Rollins said some of his strongest memories come from Sunday dinners after church, when families gathered in the kitchen to prepare and share a meal together.

"Whether it be an old pot roast that they pulled out of an oven or a double fried chicken with gravy and mashed potatoes, beans, you know, and bread and cobbler, and you sit down — that's family," he said.

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Those moments went beyond feeding the body, he added.

"Not only is it nourishing your stomach, but you're getting that bond that you need from other people to give you strength," Rollins said. "You shared a story, you shared laughter, and you shared love."

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Even as he shares cooking tips — from simple oven-baked ribs to proper grill care heading into spring — Rollins grounds his approach to food in simplicity.

He spreads that message through his growing platform, including his YouTube channel, which has millions of subscribers, his Outdoor Channel series and his new podcast, "Cowboy Coffee Hour," which he hosts with his wife.

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"If cooking was really difficult, I never would have made it," he said. "Life is simple and don't complicate cooking with it."

He added, "Gather your friends and your family around the table, bless the food and have a good time because, hey, summer's coming, and it's time to eat."