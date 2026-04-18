Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Food-Drink

Las Vegas foodie earns Guinness World Record after eating at 28 top restaurants in 24-hour sprint

Man who has 'always loved great food' thoroughly enjoyed culinary sprint but says he'll never do it again

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
close
Michelin star chef teaches ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ hosts how to grill the perfect steak Video

Michelin star chef teaches ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ hosts how to grill the perfect steak

Michelin star chef Joe Isidori breaks down how to get a perfect sear on a steak on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Las Vegas wine connoisseur achieved a jaw-dropping dining feat in New York City by visiting 28 of the world’s top-rated, award-winning restaurants in just 24 hours.

Joshua Fyksen, a sommelier at Peter Luger Steak House at Caesars Palace, earned a Guinness World Record for visiting the most Michelin-starred restaurants in a single day after completing the ambitious food tour across the Big Apple last May.

"I've always loved great food and fine dining," he told Fox News Digital.

TRAVIS KELCE AND PATRICK MAHOMES' STEAKHOUSE BLASTED OVER $650 DINNER: 'THE WORST'

Guinness World Records announced the feat last month. Fyksen set the record with 22 restaurants in 2023 and later lost the title to a duo who completed it in Hong Kong in 2024.

Fyksen set out to do it again last year — mapping out dozens of restaurants across New York City.

Fyksen standing outside Shmone restaurant in NYC, wearing suit and body cam, on Guinness World Record food tour of 28 Michelin-star restaurants.

Joshua Fyksen of Las Vegas visited 28 of New York City’s top-rated restaurants in 24 hours to set a new Guinness World Record. (Joshua Fyksen)

Fyksen initially planned to visit up to 30 restaurants.

But some last-minute setbacks — including one restaurant closure just the day before and Le Bernardin being closed for lunch — reduced his final total to 28.

"I left my credit card at Le Pavillon, the sixth stop," he added. "It added more than half an hour that was tough to make up."

POPULAR STEAKHOUSE'S DRESS CODE SPARKS BACKLASH AS DINERS TOLD TO DITCH HATS OR EAT AT THE BAR

Decked out in a suit with a body camera and a GPS tracker, he began the marathon at 3 p.m. at Oxomoco in Brooklyn.

He started off with a tuna tostada, and finished with a single oyster at his final stop, Gramercy Tavern — completing the record just minutes before the 24-hour mark.

Raspberry macaron at Cafe Boulud

Fyksen had his only sweet of the day, a raspberry macaron, at Café Boulud on the second day of the challenge. (Joshua Fyksen)

Also among his stops were Tuome, Le Pavillon, Café Boulud, Eleven Madison Park and Casa Mono.

Per Guinness World Record rules, Fyksen had to finish every dish he was served. 

He tried to order the smallest, fastest food at each stop, but that was not always possible — such as at Semma, a Southern Indian restaurant in Greenwich Village.

'STAR TREK' LEGEND WILLIAM SHATNER, 95, TORN BETWEEN TWO CUISINES FOR HIS LAST MEAL

"The dish that was recommended from the server ended up being a potato-filled sosa that was huge. It was bigger than my head and the plate it was served on ... It was the largest dish of the record and at 8 minutes 20 seconds, it was the dish that took the longest to eat."

Despite the pace, Fyksen said the experience wasn’t rushed.

Poached halibut dish served at Le Pavillon restaurant in New York City

Le Pavillon — one of the restaurants Fyksen visited — is considered a classic for couples looking for a special night out together in the Big Apple. (Thomas Schauer/Unknown)

"I savored it. I enjoyed all of it. I wouldn’t do this if I wasn’t able to enjoy it," he said in an interview on the "Kennedy Saves the World" podcast.

The 24-hour culinary sprint came with a price tag of $1,451.34, including nearly $1,000 spent on food and hundreds of dollars more on transportation, according to Guinness World Records.

LISTEN TO ‘KENNEDY SAVES THE WORLD’

Some of the standout dishes included a scallop dumpling with English peas and foie gras at Tuome; a Jonah crab dish paired with apple, grapefruit and wasabi at Le Pavillon; and the tortellini pomodoro at Torrisi, Fyksen said.

One of the biggest challenges for him was securing reservations at some of the most sought-after hot spots.

Tortellini pomodoro pasta at Torrisi in NYC, seen on white plate in red sauce with cheese over the top.

The tortellini pomodoro at Torrisi was among Fyksen’s favorites, he said.  (Joshua Fyksen)

Fyksen said he relied on calendar alerts to book reservations the moment they became available and even contacted certain restaurants directly to request accommodations.

Michelin-starred restaurants are judged anonymously and reevaluated each year, adding to the prestige and pressure of earning and maintaining a star.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

But for Fyksen, the passion goes beyond breaking a record, he told Fox News Digital.

"I plan most of my vacations around restaurants," he said. 

"I know eventually someone will beat it," he said of his Guinness World Record. 

Long before the record, he and his wife, Angela, tried tasting menus and visited Manhattan's Le Bernardin, Per Se and Eleven Madison Park all in the same day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"One of my favorite dining memories was, in the middle of our honeymoon a few years back, I surprised my wife with a one-day trip to Copenhagen just to eat at Noma the morning after a perfect dinner at Restaurant le Meurice by Alain Ducasse in Paris," Fyksen recalled.

His wife helped document his latest Big Apple feat. One restaurant she wanted to visit most was The Corner Store, a buzzy, celebrity-frequented hot spot — notably not Michelin-starred or part of her husband's carefully planned route.

The dining room at Eleven Madison Park restaurant in New York City with tables set for guests.

Fyksen included Eleven Madison Park, one of New York City’s most renowned restaurants, in his record-setting run. (Gary He/Bloomberg)

So when the challenge was complete, instead of detoxing or napping — the couple headed to SoHo.

"With that restaurant being one of the hardest reservations in the city, I had to have someone hold a spot in line so that we could walk in for dinner at 5 p.m. And we did, and had a great time," he said.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

While the accomplishment may sound like a dream for some foodies, Fyksen suggested it’s not something he plans to repeat.

"I don’t think I want to do it again," he said.

Fyksen outside Gramercy Tavern in Manhattan.

Fyksen kicked off his record-setting run in Brooklyn and ended it at Gramercy Tavern nearly 24 hours later. He said he's unlikely to repeat the culinary feat.  (Joshua Fyksen)

But he does want to hold the record for a while, he admitted.

"I know eventually someone will beat it," Fyksen said. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just hope I made it a little harder for them."

He added, "I know they'll have fun. And I hope they'll take some time to enjoy it and appreciate the great chefs and restaurants that work so hard to achieve the Michelin Stars. I know I did."

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue