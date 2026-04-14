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Food Trends

'Egg coffee' drink going viral on social media as doctor warns of hidden health risk

Physician says raw egg yolks in trendy drink pose salmonella risks, especially for pregnant women

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
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An unusual source of caffeine is whipping up buzz across social media. 

The drink known as egg coffee, which originates from Vietnam, is made by blending egg yolks with sugar and condensed milk.

When the mixture is poured on top of strong Vietnamese coffee, the result is a sweet, fluffy drink that tastes like a dessert — with many social media users comparing it to marshmallow.

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In Vietnamese, the drink is called cà phê trứng, which translates to "egg coffee." It's believed to have originated in Hanoi in the 1940s.

Other cultures have their own versions of the drink, too. An older Italian version, known as zabaglione, is made by whipping egg yolks with sugar, often serving it alongside coffee.

Close-up of egg coffee drink with yellow fluffy mixture

Vietnamese egg coffee, known as "cà phê trứng," is gaining renewed attention online as social media users react to the rich, dessert-like drink. (Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In a Feb. 18 Instagram video that garnered over 400,000 likes, commenters largely praised egg coffee.

"Best coffee in the world," one person wrote.

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"I'VE MADE THIS AND IT'S SOOOOO GOOD," another chimed in.

But other people were skeptical about mixing egg yolks into coffee.

"Tastes like salmonella," one Instagram user said.

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Another wrote, "It looks disgusting."

The egg yolks are not fully cooked during the whipping process — which may increase the risk of contamination.

Person putting spoon in egg coffee drink

Social media commenters are weighing in on egg coffee, with some raising health concerns related to salmonella. (iStock)

Salmonella is a serious concern to keep in mind when anyone makes egg coffee, said Sujatha Reddy, M.D., a physician based in Georgia.

Reddy told Fox News Digital that salmonella bacteria can only be killed by cooking a raw egg — and the disease's symptoms include diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

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The obstetrician-gynecologist also noted that pregnant women are especially vulnerable to the worst effects of salmonella, as well as elderly people.

As for nutrition, Reddy said there's no difference in the quality of protein in raw versus cooked eggs — and said condensed milk "is a very high calorie food."

Woman stirring Vietnamese egg coffee in cafe

The sweet, frothy texture of egg coffee has helped fuel its popularity across platforms like Instagram. (iStock)

Consuming raw eggs may reduce the body's ability to absorb certain B vitamins, including biotin, added Reddy.

"If you must have a raw egg, it's best to find in-shell pasteurized eggs," she said.

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Reddy added that, to her, the risks outweigh the benefits.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

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