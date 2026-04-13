New ice cream trends churn up interest, but one classic still rules the $7.5B industry

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As ice cream season ramps up across the country, data shows that Americans are still reaching for familiar favorites, but some adventurous flavors are beginning to churn up interest, too.

Vanilla remains the most popular ice cream flavor in the United States, according to purchasing data from Instacart, which analyzed orders from summer 2024.

Chocolate, plus cookies and cream followed closely behind, rounding out the top three flavors nationwide.

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Other favorites included strawberry, mint chocolate chip, cookie dough, coffee and butter pecan, according to the report.

The findings align with a 2024 survey of more than 2,200 U.S. adults conducted by the International Dairy Foods Association, which found vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ranked as the top three favorite flavors among Americans.

The same survey found that nearly all Americans scream for ice cream.

Overall, 97% said they either "like" or "love" the frozen treat.

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And while the top picks may appear predictable, they're just the tip of the iceberg, the data suggests.

More people are willing to expand their palates with more unique flavors, which have seen notable growth in recent years.

Orders for green tea-flavored ice cream increased by 24% year over year, while pistachio rose 25% and pineapple coconut jumped 37%, according to the Instacart data.

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Brands are also pivoting to meet consumer preferences for healthier and lighter options.

While major names like Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s and Tillamook continue to rank among the fastest-growing ice cream brands in the country, smaller companies offering "better-for-you" options are also gaining traction.

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Brands like Halo Top and Arctic Zero now offer lower-calorie, reduced-sugar ice cream options, while Yasso uses a Greek yogurt base to deliver more protein, and So Delicious produces dairy-free varieties made from plant-based milks such as coconut, almond and oat.

The non-dairy alternatives are so popular, they're even shifting the frozen dessert category, according to data from research firm Circana, as reported by Dairy Foods Magazine.

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Ice cream sales actually dipped slightly in 2025, while lighter alternatives saw sales jump 29%. Sherbet and sorbet products also posted gains, the data showed.

Fans are also scooping up more artisanal, small-batch ice creams made with high-quality and locally sourced ingredients, according to a recent report from Toast POS, which also found that international flavors like ube, chai and dulce de leche are on the rise.

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The restaurant tech company also found that social media platforms are helping fueling demand for visually interesting and inventive ice cream flavors, particularly among younger consumers.

The enduring popularity of traditional flavors, however, may ultimately come down to their familiarity and versatility.

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Vanilla, for example, is often used as a base for desserts and pairs well with other foods and toppings, helping maintain its widespread appeal.

Whatever the preference, Americans’ appetite continues to fuel the multibillion-dollar industry, according to Circana, with ice cream generating roughly $7.5 billion in sales.