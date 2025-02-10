Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Food-Drink

Philadelphia Eagles fans, with Super Bowl win, enjoy 3 winning foods

Philadelphia restaurateurs reveal 3 winning foods for a championship city

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
Tony Luke's franchise owner demonstrates how to make cheesesteak Video

Tony Luke's franchise owner demonstrates how to make cheesesteak

Tony Luke Jr., who owns the Tony Luke's franchises in Philadelphia and elsewhere, demonstrates to Fox News Digital how his restaurant makes its cheesesteaks.

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history, fans of the team are celebrating Friday with a victory parade in the city.

They'll also likely be enjoying some of the city's classic winning fare.

Here are three iconic Philadelphia staple foods as described by native restaurateurs.

1. Philadelphia cheesesteak

The Philadelphia cheesesteak – known simply as a cheesesteak in the City of Brotherly Love – is the namesake food of America's former capital.

EAGLES FAN FAVORITE IS PHILADELPHIA'S SIGNATURE SANDWICH, NO PEPPERS REQUIRED

Like the pizza debate in New York City or Chicago, the discussion over which Philadelphia eatery has the best cheesesteak isn't usually met with a consensus among residents.

Tony Luke's cheesesteaks are shown, from left to right: steak with onions and cheez whiz, steak with onions and provolone, steak with provolone and broccoli rabe and steak with pizza sauce.

Tony Luke's cheesesteaks, from left to right: steak with onions and cheez whiz, steak with onions and provolone, steak with provolone and broccoli rabe and steak with pizza sauce. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Tony Lucidonio Jr., better known as Tony Luke Jr., owner of the Tony Luke's restaurant franchises, told Fox News Digital that a true cheesesteak is meat, bread, cheese – and onions or no onions. That's all.

"No one in Philadelphia puts peppers on a cheesesteak," Luke said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Darryl Harmon, chef and partner at five Philadelphia restaurants, including Amina and BlackHen, has a different opinion.

NEW ORLEANS CHEF GOES FROM MARINES TO KITCHEN, SHARES LOVE OF CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS

Philadelphians don't typically put long hot peppers on cheesesteaks, although Harmon likes to use sweet peppers in his.

"That's just my personal preference as a chef," Harmon told Fox News Digital.

Harmon said the addition of sweet peppers "distinguishes it."

A Philadelphia cheesesteak sandwich is shown with potato chips and a pickle.

A Philly cheesesteak in Philadelphia is simply a cheesesteak. (iStock)

The real key, Harmon said, is the cheese. 

Cooper sharp white American "is the way to go," he said, compared to the standard yellow American cheese.

"If you get a cheesesteak in New York City, they're going to put a yellow American on it," Harmon said. 

BUFFALO BILLS HAVE 'BATTLE BOAT' FILLED WITH WAFFLE FRIES AND SURPRISE FOOD

"That's not right."

Harmon created a cheesesteak beignet at Amina, blending the flavors of Philadelphia with the style of the Southern restaurant.

Cheesesteaks beignets by Philadelphia chef Darryl Harmon.

These cheesesteak beignets were created by chef Darryl Harmon for the Philadelphia restaurant Amina. (Darryl Harmon)

2. Roast pork sandwich

Although Philadelphia may be best known for its cheesesteaks, most residents will say the roast pork sandwich is the city's real cuisine.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Luke called it the "quintessential sandwich" of Philadelphia.

The roast pork is usually served on a hoagie roll with heaping amounts of thinly sliced meat.

Roast pork sandwiches by Philadelphia chef Darryl Harmon.

The roast pork sandwich is as much a part of Philadelphia cuisine as the cheesesteak. (Darryl Harmon)

Harmon makes his with a broccoli rabe relish and pesto-type spread.

"The roast pork is definitely a gem in Philly," Harmon said.

3. Philadelphia pretzels

No outing to Philadelphia would be complete without a taste of some authentic Philly pretzels.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Harmon, who grew up across the Delaware River in New Jersey, fondly recalled stopping for pretzels as a child after crossing over the Benjamin Franklin Bridge as he ventured into the city where his father worked.

A closeup view of soft, figure 8-shaped Philadelphia pretzels.

Philadelphia pretzels are identifiable by their unique figure 8 shape. (iStock)

Philly pretzels are unique because of their shape – a figure 8 – and texture – chewy, not crunchy. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's a soft pretzel, but it's a little bit firmer" than a standard soft pretzel, Harmon said.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 