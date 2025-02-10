Philadelphia Eagles fans, with Super Bowl win, enjoy 3 winning foods

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history, fans of the team are celebrating Friday with a victory parade in the city.

They'll also likely be enjoying some of the city's classic winning fare.

Here are three iconic Philadelphia staple foods as described by native restaurateurs.

1. Philadelphia cheesesteak

The Philadelphia cheesesteak – known simply as a cheesesteak in the City of Brotherly Love – is the namesake food of America's former capital.

Like the pizza debate in New York City or Chicago, the discussion over which Philadelphia eatery has the best cheesesteak isn't usually met with a consensus among residents.

Tony Lucidonio Jr., better known as Tony Luke Jr., owner of the Tony Luke's restaurant franchises, told Fox News Digital that a true cheesesteak is meat, bread, cheese – and onions or no onions. That's all.

"No one in Philadelphia puts peppers on a cheesesteak," Luke said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Darryl Harmon, chef and partner at five Philadelphia restaurants, including Amina and BlackHen, has a different opinion.

Philadelphians don't typically put long hot peppers on cheesesteaks, although Harmon likes to use sweet peppers in his.

"That's just my personal preference as a chef," Harmon told Fox News Digital.

Harmon said the addition of sweet peppers "distinguishes it."

The real key, Harmon said, is the cheese.

Cooper sharp white American "is the way to go," he said, compared to the standard yellow American cheese.

"If you get a cheesesteak in New York City, they're going to put a yellow American on it," Harmon said.

"That's not right."

Harmon created a cheesesteak beignet at Amina, blending the flavors of Philadelphia with the style of the Southern restaurant.

2. Roast pork sandwich

Although Philadelphia may be best known for its cheesesteaks, most residents will say the roast pork sandwich is the city's real cuisine.

Luke called it the "quintessential sandwich" of Philadelphia.

The roast pork is usually served on a hoagie roll with heaping amounts of thinly sliced meat.

Harmon makes his with a broccoli rabe relish and pesto-type spread.

"The roast pork is definitely a gem in Philly," Harmon said.

3. Philadelphia pretzels

No outing to Philadelphia would be complete without a taste of some authentic Philly pretzels.

Harmon, who grew up across the Delaware River in New Jersey, fondly recalled stopping for pretzels as a child after crossing over the Benjamin Franklin Bridge as he ventured into the city where his father worked.

Philly pretzels are unique because of their shape – a figure 8 – and texture – chewy, not crunchy.

"It's a soft pretzel, but it's a little bit firmer" than a standard soft pretzel, Harmon said.