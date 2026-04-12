5 Tax Day food deals to score, from free treats to BOGO subs and more

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With Tax Day approaching, restaurant chains are rolling out deals aimed at helping customers save on meals.

As households juggle paperwork, payments and deadlines, these limited-time promotions offer ways to cut costs during a typically busy time of year. From discounted menu items to app-based rewards and delivery perks, the offers provide relatively simple ways for diners to spend less without skipping a meal out.

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Here are five chains offering deals right now.

Subway

Subway is offering a buy-one, get-one (BOGO) deal on select footlong sandwiches through its app and online ordering platform through April 28, according to the company’s website. The offer is available to Subway Sub Club rewards members.

Offers may vary by location, but customers who order digitally can take advantage of the promotion to lower the overall cost per sandwich.

Grubhub

Grubhub is offering a range of tax-season promotions, including a chance for diners to receive credits tied to past delivery fees.

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From April 6 through April 15, customers can submit a receipt from a 2025 food delivery order for a chance to receive $20 in Grubhub credit as part of its "Fee Return" campaign, the company said in a press release.

The company is also promoting savings on current orders, including discounts on purchases over a certain amount and the elimination of delivery and service fees on qualifying orders of $50 or more.

Qdoba

Qdoba is offering a Tax Day promotion called "Guac Relief," aimed at giving customers additional savings beyond its standard pricing.

The chain said in a press release that rewards members can complete a short online survey through April 15 to receive a $5 reward toward a full-sized entrée. The credit will be issued later in the month and can be redeemed for a limited time.

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The promotion builds on Qdoba’s existing model, which already includes guacamole at no extra cost on certain customizable menu items.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is offering its popular "Buy One, Take One" deal, now available at participating locations nationwide.

Starting at $14.99, guests can enjoy one entrée in the restaurant, such as fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti with meat sauce or five-cheese ziti, and take home a second, chilled entrée at no additional cost, the website says.

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The dine-in meal also comes with unlimited soup or salad and the chain’s signature breadsticks.

Kona Ice

Kona Ice is helping customers cool off with a free treat as part of its annual "Chill Out Day."

On April 15, customers can visit participating Kona Ice trucks nationwide to receive a free shaved ice in any flavor.

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Offers, pricing and participation may vary by location, so customers are encouraged to check with individual restaurants or apps for details.