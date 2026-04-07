AI could be coming for your wine as experts turn to technology for industry overhaul

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Scientists have created an AI-powered "grape ripeness detector" designed to make wine production more efficient — combining the use of technology with vineyard expertise in pursuit of the best wine for consumers.

The new portable handheld sensor provides instant and accurate data about whether grapes are ready to harvest, scientists in the U.K. say.

Given that harvesting grapes is extremely time-sensitive, researchers at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) have invented a portable optical sensor that uses state-of-the-art machine learning to give winemakers instant information about the ripeness of their grapes, news agency SWNS reported.

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The device removes the need for manual sampling and slow destructive testing, the researchers said.

Xuechun Wang, Ph.D., a post-doctoral researcher at QMUL, specializes in applying machine learning algorithms to building intelligent sensors.

"Our technology uses optical sensors to detect how grapes absorb and reflect different wavelengths of light," Wang said.

"As grapes ripen, their chemical composition changes — which alters their optical response," she said.

"By analyzing these spectral patterns using AI algorithms, we can estimate grape ripeness directly on the vine, without damaging the grape."

The sensor is known as RipenAI.

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Wang said it could be held by hand, allowing grape pickers to instantly check ripeness before harvesting across the wine industry.

It could also be installed across a vineyard to monitor grapes continuously for ripeness and crop health, she said.

The QMUL team is working on integrating the technology into a robotic grape picker in a related project with Extend Robotics and Saffron Grange Vineyard in Essex, SWNS reported.

The technology is said to promise significant business benefits for winemakers.

Nick Edwards, a director at Saffron Grange Vineyard, said, "Harvesting grapes at the right time is one of the most important decisions a grower makes when producing the best quality wine. This requires careful monitoring of key parameters such as sugar and acidity from veraison through to harvest.

"It's essential that grapes are picked at their correct level of ripeness."

"It's essential that grapes are picked at their correct level of ripeness. The wine style ultimately defines the ideal harvest window, dictating the balance of sugar, acidity and taste the winemaker is seeking.

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"Ripening also varies across vineyards," Edwards also noted, "depending on factors such as clonal variety, soil type, location, exposure and highly changeable weather."

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He said that "at Saffron Grange, we focus exclusively on producing premium-quality sparkling wines, and data plays a critical role in our harvest decisions. Timely access to accurate ripeness information allows us to forward plan harvest labor and winery preparation with confidence."

He added, "RipenAI will support this approach by providing non-destructive, real-time insight into grape ripeness across our vineyard."

With the new technology, winemakers will have "the ability to repeatedly assess the same bunches throughout the ripening period … [delivering] an even clearer picture of ripeness progression than traditional destructive sampling," SWNS reported.

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"Harvesting grapes at precisely the right time also helps minimize the need for interventions such as de-acidification … supporting the production of higher-quality sparkling wines. We are very excited to be part of this project."

Armed with encouraging early data from field trials at Saffron Grange Vineyard, the scientists are seeking more vineyards, agritech companies and even fruit orchards to help them test a new prototype during the next harvest season, they say.

Professor Lei Su of QMUL added, "RipenAI will shape the future of smart harvesting for a growing industry where timing and precision [make] the difference between success and failure," referencing Britain's rapidly expanding wine industry.

The technology is adaptable for apples, berries and more, the creators say.

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Unlike the U.K.'s wine industry, which is relatively small though growing, the U.S. is the fourth leading wine producer in the world, after Italy, Spain and France, according to industry experts.

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In New York, Wine Enthusiast recently named the Finger Lakes as the American Wine Region of the Year — a feat that Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said "recognizes the region’s world-class winemaking, sustainable practices and collaborative community that have helped define New York State as a leader in American viticulture."