This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
When you put two eye-catching words together, you are, inexorably, going to get a reaction.
She has been charged with aggravated battery.
Hurricane Florence's impending fury has a North Carolina bar owner saying "last call" for the first time, after more than a decade of keeping the tavern open through all manner of natural disasters.
The bartender claims the guard asked it be made with "one shot of vodka, watermelon juice, and it only takes one shot because it only takes one shot to put him down."
"Touch me again!"
The tab was only $490.
The brewery was not happy to be associated with the "ignorant, disrespectful" message.
The man was reportedly angry after bartenders at the Craven Heifer, in Lancashire, England, cut him off after observing him being “abusive” toward staff.
A Chicago bar has changed its tune just days after announcing it will no longer accept patrons who wear “Make America Great Again” hats or have face tattoos, calling the briefly enforced rules “inappropriate.”