Gen Z rejects trendy nightlife, flocks to their own 'Cheers' for cheap drinks and real connection

After years of chasing hard-to-get reservations and trendy TikTok foods and drinks, Gen Z is making dive bars cool again.

Young adults born between 1997 and 2012 are embracing becoming regulars at local spots like it's 1995 — echoing the vibes of "Friends" and "Cheers" as they seek real-world connection, better deals and laid-back atmospheres, Business Insider recently reported.

Industry insiders tell Fox News Digital they're seeing the trend play out across their own businesses.

"We're definitely seeing a shift back toward those reliable neighborhood spots where the focus is more on meaningful catch-ups than chasing the latest trend," New York-based beverage expert Gareth Howells told Fox News Digital.

"While we all love a fancy cocktail lounge for a big night out, there's something special about becoming a regular at a local spot where the staff knows your name," Howells said.

Restaurant owners agree that reliable neighborhood spots are increasingly appealing to younger customers.

"Gen Z consumers are very intentional about where they go and why," said Hakki Akdeniz, a New York–based restaurateur whose businesses include Champion Pizza and Mira Mediterranean & Hookah Lounge.

"They care more about whether a place is welcoming, social and worthwhile than about glitz and glam," Akdeniz told Fox News Digital. "They want to feel like their time and money actually matter."

Dive bars also offer younger customers, who are drinking less overall, a place to socialize without the pressure of heavy alcohol consumption, according to Vic Christopher, president and co-founder of Clark House Hospitality in Troy, New York.

"There seems to be less interest in complicated cocktails and long-winded explanations for wine varietals and more of an emphasis on value," he said.

Cheaper drinks, wing nights and other specials are also drawing in younger crowds who might just be making minimum wage, said Alex Schwartz, marketing director at PDQ POS, a sales software provider used across the country.

"I am seeing a lot more dive and neighborhood bars invest in live entertainment and themed nights, something that went away for a few years after the pandemic," he added.

"Gen Z customers are more interested in seeing local performers and attending recurring events where they can build friendships and relationships with people in their area."

A $7 beer is repeatable — an $18 cocktail is not, agreed Ben Tannenbaum, New York-based vice president of partnerships at nightlife company LineLeap. He said dive bars are also better suited to today's fragmented schedules and rising costs.

"You don't need to plan," he said. "You don't need reservations. You just go."

Just over half of Americans consider themselves a regular at a local restaurant or bar, according to OpenTable, meaning they visit three or four times a month and staff may know their name or order. Gen Z is increasingly following older generations in filling these spaces.

"Becoming a regular allows people to have a home away from home."

Tech and payment companies are reportedly racing to monetize the desire for neighborhood connection, formalizing what once happened naturally through loyalty programs, according to the National Restaurant Association.

"We're focusing on rewarding loyalty, motivating people to be loyal to places that they love," Ben Leventhal, co-founder of Resy and founder of Blackbird, an app focused on loyalty rewards for restaurants, told Business Insider.

"Restaurants love to connect with new regulars, guests love to become regulars."

For Akdeniz, however, technology can't replace old-fashioned hospitality.

"Loyalty programs can help, but they should never replace the human element of hospitality," he said. "The best loyalty is built on relationships — being remembered, cared for and feeling like you belong."

The trend may also be better for mental health and connection.

Dive bars are often lower-pressure and less judgmental, said John Puls, a licensed psychotherapist at Full Life Comprehensive Care in Boca Raton, Florida, and an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University.

"The traditional nightlife of clubs does not yield itself to in-person connections as much," Puls told Fox News Digital.

"Becoming a regular allows people to have a home away from home. It provides an opportunity to put down your phones and experience genuine connections."