5 gut-boosting fruits to eat more of in 2026 for better digestion, experts say

With digestive health topping wellness trends as 2026 begins, one of the best places to start might be the produce aisle in the local grocery store.

Over the past year, fiber has muscled its way into the wellness spotlight, giving protein some competition as more Americans turn to whole foods that support digestion, metabolism and gut health.

From tropical favorites to seasonal picks, fruits are rich in fiber, prebiotics and antioxidants that can help support a healthy gut microbiome, experts say.

"The more fiber you have in your diet, the more 'good' bacteria are forming and populating in your gut," Robin DeCicco, a certified holistic nutritionist in New York City, told Fox News Digital.

"Good bacteria are responsible for a host of things — aiding in digestion and absorption of food, reducing inflammation, improving the immune system and preventing 'bad' bacteria from growing."

A fiber-heavy diet helps the gut better absorb all the vitamins and minerals from food and promotes regular bowel movements, which is key for a healthy gut, DeCicco said.

The U.S. government's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults aim for about 22 to 34 grams of dietary fiber per day — and experts say most people fall short.

Here are five fruits that DeCicco and other experts recommend adding to your diet this year.

1. Kiwi

Eating two kiwis a day can improve digestion, ease constipation and bloating, and may even lower colorectal cancer risk, thanks to their high fiber content — about 8 grams per fruit — and a unique digestive enzyme called actinidin.

"I hesitate to say there's any one magic fruit out there that will cure all your gut health woes, but in some respects, kiwis do seem to rise above some of the other tried-and-true methods out there, like prunes or psyllium fiber," Dr. Trisha Pasricha, a gastroenterologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, previously told Fox News Digital.

2. Passion fruit

Passion fruit stands out as a gut-healthy powerhouse thanks to its high fiber content — nearly 25 grams per cup.

While it also delivers more protein than most fruits, its biggest digestive benefit comes from the crunchy, seed-filled pulp, which is rich in fiber and antioxidants that promote regularity and overall gut health, according to experts.

3. Peaches and plums

Stone fruits including peaches and plums earn their spot as gut-boosters thanks to a one-two punch of fiber, hydration and antioxidants.

Peaches are about 89% water and provide fiber, vitamin C and potassium that support digestion and overall gut function.

"All of these nutrients help support digestion, heart health and immunity," Vandana Sheth, a Los Angeles-based registered dietitian nutritionist, previously told Fox News Digital.

Plums, meanwhile, stand out for their higher fiber content and natural sorbitol, which helps relieve constipation and support regularity, according to experts.

4. Oranges and other citrus fruits

By nourishing the gut microbiome, citrus fruits like oranges may also support mental health, with one recent study finding that people who regularly ate citrus had about a 20% lower risk of depression.

Experts say this adds to growing evidence that fiber-rich foods play an important role in the gut-brain connection.

"When we look at people's total fruit or vegetable consumption, or at other individual fruits such as apples or bananas, we don't see any relationship between intake and risk of depression," lead author Dr. Raaj Mehta, an instructor at Harvard Medical School and physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, previously told Fox News Digital.

Mehta also noted that the findings are not a substitute for traditional antidepressants.

5. Figs

Figs are a fiber-rich fruit that pack about 5 grams of fiber per serving to help support digestion and gut health, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Dietitians say the fruit's sweet pulp and tiny seeds provide both soluble and insoluble fiber, helping improve regularity while also supplying antioxidants and key minerals that support overall health.

Dried figs, meanwhile, deliver up to 10 grams of dietary fiber per 100-gram serving — about three to four figs.

Pairing the fruit with protein or healthy fats can help slow sugar absorption and keep blood glucose levels more stable after eating, experts also say.

Fox News Digital's Khloe Quill contributed reporting.