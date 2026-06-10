Protein coffee is exploding in popularity among adults worried about muscle loss

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The latest functional beverage trend isn't asking consumers to develop a new habit. It's asking them to upgrade one they already have.

As interest in protein consumption continues to grow, protein coffee has emerged as a popular way for consumers to combine two staples of their morning routine into a single drink.

The concept has gained traction among fitness enthusiasts, busy professionals and older adults seeking convenient ways to increase their protein intake without overhauling their diets.

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For Darcy Haggith, a 58-year-old microbiologist, endurance athlete and founder of protein coffee brand Polar Joe, the appeal comes down to practicality. Based in LaSalle, Ontario, just across the Detroit River from Michigan, Haggith began experimenting with ways to add protein to his morning coffee while trying to boost his own breakfast nutrition.

"We have a population in North America that drinks coffee routinely in the morning," Haggith said. "If you can couple that with protein and make it something truly enjoyable, that's when I think healthy habits are formed."

Haggith said he originally mixed protein powder into espresso drinks at home, hoping to find a convenient alternative to a protein-heavy breakfast. The idea eventually evolved into Polar Joe, one of a growing number of products targeting consumers interested in both nutrition and convenience.

Its flagship blend contains 21 grams of protein and 9 grams of sugar per serving.

Nutrition experts say the concept can make sense for consumers who struggle to eat a traditional breakfast.

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Jamie Lee McIntyre, a Florida-based registered dietitian and nutrition consultant, said protein coffee can be a convenient way "to support daily protein intake goals while still enjoying your morning cup of coffee."

She noted that the approach may be particularly beneficial for adults over 40, whose protein needs can increase to support muscle maintenance and healthy aging.

Still, she cautioned against viewing protein coffee as a substitute for a balanced breakfast.

"I wouldn't recommend using protein coffee as a replacement for a balanced breakfast," McIntyre told Fox News Digital.

"Ideally, breakfast includes a mix of protein, fiber-rich carbohydrates and other nutrients. But for someone who typically skips breakfast altogether, protein coffee can be a meaningful step up."

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The rise of protein coffee reflects a broader conversation about not only how much protein people consume, but when they consume it. While many people get most of their protein later in the day, some nutrition advocates argue that breakfast is an overlooked opportunity.

"There is no storage capacity for protein," Haggith said. "We don't store protein. We store fat. We store carbohydrates."

That thinking has helped fuel demand for protein-enhanced foods and beverages, particularly among adults over age 40 who are increasingly focused on maintaining muscle mass and supporting healthy aging.

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Consumers should look beyond front-of-package protein claims and evaluate products based on their overall nutrition profile, including sugar content, calories and caffeine levels, McIntyre said.

Like many nutrition trends, she said, protein coffee works best as part of a balanced eating pattern rather than as a quick fix.

For Haggith, convenience may be just as important as nutrition.

Many consumers understand the importance of healthy eating, yet struggle to find time for elaborate breakfasts before work.

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"I have a food-first mentality," Haggith said, adding that he would rather people meet their nutrition goals through real food, "even though it would be a detriment to our business."

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"When you do this right," he said, "life actually gets a lot easier."